As the 2021 track and field season winds down, several athletes from Blount County are still standing with TSSAA state meets in Murfreesboro later this month approaching.
Teams from Alcoa competed on Wednesday in the Small Schools East Sectional Championships at Jefferson County High School in Dandrige while Maryville, William Blount and Heritage took part in the Section 1 Large School Championships at Science Hill High School in Johnson City on Saturday with athletes earning their spots in the TSSAA State Championships May 25-28.
Group effort sends a bevy of Rebels to state
Sixteen total athletes from the Maryville track and field team may have qualified for state, but according to coach Nick White, it took a group effort to help land them there.
The Rebels had six athletes qualify for state in individual events and 10 others in relays on Saturday.
“We had all kinds of surprises,” White told The Daily Times. “We had a freshman group of 4x4 girls that won their race, we had freshman Hayes McCallum that finished second in hurdles. Amila Richardson qualified in 100 hurdles. Cooper Lowe in the 400 hurdles on the boys side.
“It was just one of those meets where we didn’t have a whole lot of people or teams that were on the fringe, so it was just one of those things where we had to run as well as everyone else did to keep our spots. We had a bunch of kids that didn’t qualify for state but their numbers helped us.”
Despite youth dominating the roster, the girls managed a second place team finish at the meet and the boys placed fifth overall.
Maryville placed first in the girls 4x400 meter relay and second in both the 4x200 and 4x100 relays. The boys finished second in the 4x200 relay.
Centers set to represent William Blount at state meet
William Blount track and field coach Russell Davis expected discus thrower Ben Centers to have a strong showing on Saturday and the senior did not disappoint.
Centers placed third in the event, earning his spot in the state meet and becoming the only athlete from the Governors to qualify.
“It was an OK day for us,” Davis said. “Coming into it we knew we had a really good shot of getting our discus thrower qualified. Coming into he was leading the state in large schools. He finished third and had a good day for himself.
“A couple of other kids had really good days. We brought a 4X2 team we were really excited about and they had personal records and had a season’s best time. We had a few other kids that competed and ran really close to their best time of the year. Overall it was a really good day for us, especially to get a state qualifier.”
Davis and Centers relationship goes back to the middle school level where Davis served as the head coach and Centers was a runner. After picking up discus, it didn’t take long for Centers to groom into one of the best in the event in the area.
“Ben is a perfect example of a kid that hard work pays off,” Davis said. “I’ve coached him for six years back when I was the head middle school coach. His seventh grade year he was a 400 meter runner that messed around with the discus a little bit.
“He changed his body and his throwing habits and now he’s going to college for it at Indiana Tech. I just couldn’t be prouder of what he has accomplished.”
Campbell has career day for Heritage
Grant Campbell has been successful for the Mountaineers all season, but he appeared to save his best for sectionals on Saturday.
Campbell had a career finish in the high jump, topping a personal record and reaching a school-best 6 feet, 7 inches — good enough for a first place finish and a state meet qualification.
He’s joined by teammate Sean Lopez who finished second in the high jump at 6 feet and will also represent Heritage at the state meet.
“I mean (Campbell) worked super hard,” Heritage coach Shawn Wichert said. “He’s been a great kid to coach. His PR was previously 6 feet, 5 inches and he’s done well throughout the year but it’s all accumulated today. I can’t say enough about him or his approach. Ever since he’s been here he’s been nothing but great. Sean Lopez finished second and you can say the same thing about Sean. Just a great kid who has been very coachable.”
While Campell and Lopez were the only two from the Mountaineers program to emerge from sectionals and continue their seasons, Wichert was just glad to be there, especially after the year 2020 was.
“Overall, not bad,” Wichert said. “We could have had better performances here and there in some running events and that’s just because our expectations are so high. We did get two qualified for state in high jump but everybody else had a solid day.”
“I think we’re all happy to be here competing. It’s nice, after not having any season, it’s nice to make it to a meet like this where the best athletes in our section are competing against each other.”
Alcoa girls team surprises at sectionals
Alcoa coach Chris Frary was expecting big things from his boys team, but came away from Wednesday’s state-qualifying meet surprised with what his girls team was able to accomplish.
The Tornadoes came in second place in both the girls and boys and 21 athletes qualified for the state meet with strong finishes in the 100, 200, 1600, 3200 meters, 4x100, 4x400, 4x800 relays and the field events of triple jump, shot put, high jump and discus.
Alcoa girls 4x100 relay team of Asha Cole, Olivia Baumann, Macie Ridge and Sadie Rupert took home a first place finish-the highlight of an impressive showing from the girls team.
“We were really pleasantly surprised as a coaching staff about what our girls did,” Frary said. “Our girls 4x100 team came in first and that was totally unexpected. They ran really well. Our girls relay teams ran better than expected and we ended up qualifying teams in all four of the relays.
“We had a few unexpected surprises with Olivia Baumann in the 100 meter and Charlotte Tymon, both of those girls are freshmen and they had great meets. Shelby Knight qualified in the open 800 as well. We’ve got girls qualified in seven events and maybe a couple of more as potential at-large qualifiers as well.”
As for the boys, Frary was expecting a higher finish and according to him, Alcoa had the opportunity for it. A combination of Wednesday morning’s less-than convenient weather and some struggles in events for a few athletes contributed to the second place finish.
Still, Frary is pleased with the effort and the athletes he expected to qualify for state will be there after qualifying in 14 of 18 events.
“We did get quite a few,” Frary said. “ For our girls it was a pleasant surprise. For our boys it was a little bit of a disappointment. We were in a good position to win the meet but had an off day in a few events. But the kids we expected to qualify for state, did. Now we’re in the big dance and we have to get the best out of these kids as we can when we show up in Murfreesboro on the (May) 25th.”
