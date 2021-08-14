A number of Blount County volleyball teams aim to be contending for district and state titles this fall, with others looking to make improvements.
Both the Maryville and The King’s Academy programs are coming off of state tournament runs and are gearing up to go even further with returning experience, while Heritage and William Blount are kindling hopes that begin by making their marks in one of the state’s toughest districts.
Greenback will join the fray as the ninth and newest volleyball program in the area, Maryville Christian is entering the season under new leadership and Clayton-Bradley Academy aims for more improvement in a young program.
With the season set to begin Monday, The Daily Times breaks down each of the area volleyball teams:
CLASS AAA
Heritage Lady Mountaineers
2020 Record: 30-9 (lost to Farragut in the District 3-AAA semifinals)
Key Players: Sophie Day (Sr.), Aubrey Pierce (Sr.) Hannah Harnichar (So.), Haley Harnichair (Sr.)
The set: The Mountaineers return just two seniors on their roster and head coach Jason Keeble knows his young team will have to lean on their leadership and experience to have success in 2021. But Keeble knows that all Heritage has to do is finish in the top two of the district to get into the postseason and that’s the ultimate goal.
Keeble says: “Our expectation is, we don’t have to win the district, we just have to finish top two. Maryville is No. 1, then you’ve got the Knoxville schools like Bearden, Farragut and Hardin Valley, they’re always going to be in the mix. We don’t have to beat Maryville, we just need to finish ahead of the other teams. I know Chris (Hames), we’re good friends and it’s fun playing (Maryville), but I tell my kids all the time, we just need to finish top two just to make it (to the playoffs).”
2020 Record: 31-5 (District 4-AAA champions, Region 2-AAA champions, lost to Siegel in the Class AAA state quarterfinals)
Key Players: Amanda Mack (So.), Kylie Hopkins (Sr.), Kiernan Stamey (So.)
The set: The Lady Rebels return just about everyone that was a part of a state tournament campaign in 2020, which has head coach Chris Hames optimistic that Maryville can not only post similar results this season, but possibly go further.
Hames says: “We made it to state last year and we actually have everyone back. For us, it’s just getting the kids back into the rhythm of playing with each other. Obviously, for us the expectation for us is to try and get back to state. We’ve got two really good outside hitter, two good middles, two good setters, I’ve got a right side that’s already committed, so for us it’s just about getting all of the pieces together and playing clean, making less errors. It’s exciting to be able to see them develop from last year to this year.”
William Blount Lady Governors
2020 Record: 10-14 (lost to Heritage in the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key Players: Gracie Love (Sr.), Emilee Anthony (Sr.), Kayla Johnson (Sr.) Christina Glass (So.)
The set: Head coach Kendra Swafford is excited about the roster, although it doesn’t have a ton of playing experience. William Blount will be led by a pair of experienced seniors in Gracie Love and Emilee Anthony, but will also have some young talent with limited varsity playing time. Despite that, Swafford believes the players are skilled enough to improve on last season’s record.
Swafford says: “We’re just really young, we don’t have a whole lot of varsity experience. I think last year only two of these girls were on varsity ... it’s definitely a learning curve and we’re young, but we’ve already grown a lot. I’m excited to kind of see where we go from here. I expected big things from them because skill wise, I’ve seen it. I’ve seen them play at a really, really high level and now that I’ve seen that, I expect that every game.”
CLASS AA
2020 Record: 12-20 (lost to Carter in the first round of the District 3-AA tournament)
: Caleigh Carruthers (Sr.), Kiley Haas (Sr.)
: Alcoa’s success will likely depend on the successes of its two seniors, Caleigh Carruthers and Kiley Haas. The Lady Tornadoes don’t have a lot of depth on their varsity roster, so the abilities of the team’s most experienced players will be imperative, but head coach Sam Thomas thinks the team’s bonding in the offseason could help yield positive results as well. Alcoa also moved into District 5-AA with Loudon, Kingston, Sequoyah and McMinn Central.
Thomas says: “We’ve got a strong junior class with those seniors and a couple of sophomores that have stood out. We’ll lean heavily on our two seniors, offensively ... I think we’ll continue to grow as a team. This group of girls really meshes well. They know what the expectations are, they get along really well. It’s a good team dynamic. I look for us to keep growing and progressing as the season goes on.”
2020 Record: 18-9 (District 2-AA runner-up, lost to Sullivan Central in the Region 1-AA semifinals)
Key Players: Clarie Robinette (Sr.), Jessie McKilligan (Jr.), Bailey McCoy (Sr.)
The set: Seymour lost six seniors off of last season’s team, including District 2-AA Player of the Year Lauren Patterson and District 2-AA Libero of the Year, Kaylie Hallcox. Coach Kasey Norman says filling the positions left behind by Patterson and Hallcox are “wide open.” The Lady Eagles will be counting on their younger players to contribute early.
Norman says: “Our objective is to improve each game in hopes to make it to the district championship game and qualify us for regionals. We have a lot of youth and inexperience on this team, but that leaves a lot of room for growth throughout the season.”
CLASS A
: Maddy Hood (Sr.), Karlie Hammontree (Fr.)
The set: There were talks of Greenback starting up a volleyball program years ago, but the old school didn’t have the facilities or the funding. The facilities and interest are there now, but the Lady Cherokees have little to no experience on its inaugural roster. That hasn’t stopped players from stepping up, according to head coach Beth Disney and she’s confident her team can make some noise in District 3-A.
Disney says: “They’re four months in, playing volleyball for really, the first time ever. Everyone started on a level playing field. ... The biggest thing is that these girls continue to enjoy it and love it more and more. We did a play day a few weeks ago at Sequoyah and they were nervous, but once they started playing they wanted to keep playing more. We may not win a lot of games, but we want to learn and get better. I’m hoping we get several wins.”
DIVISION II-A
The King’s Academy Lady Lions
2020 Record: 22-9 (lost to Goodpasture in the Division II-A state tournament)
Key Players: Cassandra George (Soph.), Calli Knight (Soph.), Kimmy Hayward (Soph.)
The set: First-year head coach Duke Seals returns to East Tennessee after coaching high school and travel volleyball in North Carolina the past eight years. He will be tasked with replacing six starters from a TKA team that reached the state tournament in 2020. Seals will have a lot of raw talent to work with in 2021, some of which is taking up the game of volleyball for the first time, but he has been pleased with their effort through preseason scrimmages and the family type atmosphere they have built within the team.
Seals says: “The biggest thing I’ve seen about this team is its family first before volleyball. Everyone takes care of everyone off the court. They hold each other accountable, whether it’s being a good teammate or doing what you’re supposed to do in the classroom. This is going to be a huge rebuilding year. We’re looking to improve everything and anything in the volleyball scheme. We have about 15 girls all together and maybe six of them have played volleyball before, so we have a lot of players who are just learning, but learning very quickly. It’s going to be an exciting season. We went to a preseason tournament this past weekend and performed very, very well for it being the first game ever for some of these girls.”
TENN. ASSOCIATION OF PRIVATE SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Maryville Christian Lady Eagles
2020 Recap: Maryville Christian wasn’t able to defend its TAPSA State Tournament Championship in 2020, coming off of a six-loss season a year ago which included a challenging non-district schedule against William Blount, Powell and Clinton.
Key Players: Lily Headrick (Jr.), Juliette Wilkerson (Jr.)
The set: The Lady Eagles lost a number of players to graduation from last season’s team but will return some experience, including Lily Headrick and Julliette Wilkerson who first year head coach Kayla Warren says bring a lot of versatility and energy to the team. That leadership and experience will be key for a team that will feature some youth in 2021.
Warren says: “We are expecting an exciting season. We have a couple of returning seniors as well as quite a few talented up-and-coming underclassmen. We are quite a young group overall that possesses a lot of talent and grit. Adapting to chemistry when you’ve never played together is always a challenge and it will be exciting to watch it develop as the season continues.”
Clayton-Bradley Academy Blazers
Coach: Nicole Whitecotton
2020 Recap: The Blazers continued to show improvement as a relatively new program. The team finished just over .500 last season at 6-5 overall, which included wins over Maryville Christian, Apostolic Christian and First Baptist Academy.
Key Players: Riley Whitecotton (Sr.), Sydney Adkins (Jr.), Layla Bowman (Jr.)
The set: Clayton-Bradley is set to replace three seniors off of last year’s team that had played for head coach Nicole Whitecotton since middle school, including Izzy Miya and Hannah Robins. With promising players stepping into new positions, the Blazers may look different in 2021.
Whitecotton says: “This year we have been working on some new defensive strategies that are going to help us consistently get the ball up. My main goal is to not beat ourselves. If we lose a game, I want it to be because the other team was better, not because we couldn’t keep our heads in the game ... we are really pushing ourselves this year to step into new ideas and getting to the next level.”
