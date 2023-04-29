Ryan Collins knew something was different each time the Alcoa boys basketball coach’s team took the court this season.
That difference was due to the aura surrounding one player in particular: Jahvin Carter.
“I think there was a difference this year,” Collins told The Daily Times. “If you were stepping out on the floor with (Carter), you knew you were playing with the best player on the floor, period. That kind of gave a lot of our guys and our team confidence and life that maybe wasn’t the case in the past.”
After a sophomore season during which he secured attention by attacking opponents with his overwhelming scoring abilities, Carter burst back onto the scene this year in even more dominating fashion, averaging just over 27 points and nearly five assists per game in leading Alcoa to its first state title since 1967 and being named The Daily Times Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year.
In pure star-player fashion, Carter scored the winning basket in Alcoa’s 59-58 state championship game victory over Frederick Douglass, taking the ball and slicing down the court for a left-handed make with just over two seconds remaining.
“It’s still crazy to me how it happened,” Carter said. “It’s still unreal. I got the ball, was dribbling down the court and I got tunnel vision, got to the bucket and scored (with) my left hand.”
While Carter accounted for the winning play to ultimately seal the deal for the Tornadoes, he made his mark throughout their state tournament run in Murfreesboro. He even inspired his teammates from the bench after fouling out late in Alcoa’s first game, a win over Pearl Cohn.
“The first game against Pearl Cohn, he fouls out late in the game,” Collins said. “He had multiple tough calls against him, never once reacted in a negative way. I thought that showed great maturity.
“When you foul out and it’s a close game, things could become unraveled. He didn’t react at all. He immediately kind of huddles the rest of our guys and basically sends a message of, ‘I have confidence in you all. We’re going to find a way to win. Looking forward to playing with you again tomorrow.’”
That’s the leadership role Collins saw Carter shift into late during his junior season, shouldering the pressure of being the team’s star player in a positive fashion. Carter helped set the tone for Alcoa’s state championship run in Murfreesboro, Collins said, fueling a belief that the Tornadoes could truly win it all.
“Every game, I feel like when stuff gets bad, they’re going to look toward me,” Carter said. “They trust me, and I trust them. So when things go wrong, I just do my best to pull everyone together, lead by example and show them we’ll be good. Just stick together and we can win any game.”
Among his accolades this season, Carter was a Class 2A TSWA All-State selection for the second year in a row and was also a Class 2A Mr. Basketball finalist. He broke both Alcoa’s career and single-game scoring records by dropping 62 points against Cumberland Gap on Feb. 7, a significant feat for a player with another year left in his prep career, but scoring and leadership aren’t the only ways he contributed.
He and Collins talked about Carter improving his ability to facilitate and defend as well as score and lead, and he made that jump, too.
“This year, I feel like top to bottom, we had a lot more depth, we had a lot more threats that took a little bit of pressure off of him,” Collins said. “But he still delivered in so many ways.”
Carter has already accomplished so much during his prep career, but he’s quick to deflect attention, instead focusing on the storied tradition at Alcoa, one he already has molded a place in.
That doesn’t mean he’s anywhere close to slowing down, though.
“Just stay down to myself and stay humble,” Carter said. “Just listen to the people around me. I’m definitely not satisfied. We won state, but I want to get back and win state (again). I didn’t win Mr. Basketball. It was a blessing to be there, but I want to win it. So that still motivates me. My goal is to get to the highest level of basketball I can. I know people are depending on me, so that’s still motivating.”
