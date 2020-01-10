As the hits keep coming, Maryville College keeps punching back.
Little by little, the Scots seem to be getting off the ropes.
Maryville has bounced back from a nine-game losing streak to open the season with two consecutive wins, and the Scots could double the length of their winning streak this weekend when they play host to Averett (Saturday) and Greensboro (Sunday).
Both games tip off at 2 p.m. at Boydson Baird Gymnasium. Maryville (2-9, 1-3 USA South Athletic Conference) has had its share of growing pains because of a roster dominated by first-year players, but a growing list of injuries has forced coach Raul Placeres to find new option after new option.
The latest setback is a serious knee injury to sophomore post player Nick Clifton, who led the Scots in scoring (12.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.1) before tearing the ACL in his right knee in a game on Dec. 17.
Despite Clifton’s absence, Maryville appeared to be in as good a spot as possible because of the emergence of freshman Brice Martin, who earned consecutive USA South Rookie of the Week awards for his performances in the last three games.
In what could be another blow, however, even Martin is questionable for Saturday’s game after suffering an ankle injury on Jan. 4 against Huntingdon.
Add that to the previous injury to freshman starter Barron Nease, who remains out for at least another week, and the shorter absence of senior point guard Josh Brooks, who is expected to return Saturday, and the Scots cannot seem to shake adversity.
“It’s that next-man-up mentality,” Placeres said. “This is where you stay the course and continue to work. You continue to improve. If you stick with it opportunity presents itself. Some of these young guys, that’s what’s happening. What freshman is up next?”
One of those freshmen has been Donovan Jackson. Previously expected to need more time to contribute in his first season, Jackson was thrust into a big role when Brooks suffered his ankle injury early into the Scots’ game on Dec. 30. He played 22 minutes that day and started the road game against Huntingdon.
Now that Clifton is out for the season, Brooks and junior point guard JR Sanders are the only two available players on the roster who played college basketball before this season. First-year players have played 60% of the minutes this season. That percentage will increase every game the rest of the way.
If any team is fit enough to deal with it, Placeres said, it’s Maryville. The nine-game losing streak was as difficult as anything.
“They’ve handled it really well,” he said. “That’s what has been so encouraging about all this. It hasn’t fazed them one bit.”
As poorly as the season began, the Scots still have a chance to accomplish big things. They can do themselves a favor by sweeping Averett and Greensboro this weekend. Two wins would put Maryville in the thick of the race for second place in the West Division — the same spot the Scots finished last season with a team full of seniors.
Averett (7-6, 3-2) poses a threat to the Scots’ depleted front-court, and Greensboro (8-4, 2-2) will test their ability to get out and run. Neither game will be easy, but at this point in the middle of a tough season, Placeres wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We have to be the tougher team,” he said. “We have to limit our turnovers. We have to execute. If you can do those three things, it doesn’t guarantee you will win, but it puts you in position to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.