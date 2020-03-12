Kameron Johnson and Hayden Gilliland combined to hit three home runs Thursday night, and Luke Johnson hit one of his own and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Heritage baseball team breezed to victory in a home game against North Greene.
It was microcosm of what the Mountaineers expect their season to be like — that is, if they get to play it all the way to the end.
While professional sports and the NCAA announced everything from cancellations to postponements of various competitions due to the spread of the coronavirus, high school teams across Blount County played on Thursday night.
The question remains: How long will schools remain open and allow their teams to keep playing?
And, if they stop playing, will there be time to resume the season so this year’s seniors can take one last swing or throw one more pitch?
“We’re just taking it day by day,” said Johnson, a senior outfielder who has signed with Middle Tennessee State. “We’re just going to keep playing until we are told that we can’t play. That’s just how it is.”
After Thursday’s 7-1 win, Heritage is 3-1 and would be undefeated had reigning state champion Farragut not hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh for a 3-2 victory on Tuesday. The Mountaineers’ hopes are as high as they’ve ever been thanks to a unique collection of talent, experience, power and chemistry.
They’re scheduled to play host to Rhea County on Friday and then travel to Gulf Shores, Ala., for the Gulf Coast Classic during spring break. As of Thursday night, that trip was still on.
Gilliland, a Tennessee Tech signee who has five home runs in four games, said the Mountaineers talk about the coronavirus but that coach Robbie Bennett has done a good job keeping them level-headed.
They cannot afford to panic and get derailed in case they get to keep playing because their hopes are too high.
“Until they tell us different, we’re going to keep winning,” Gilliand said. “We’re going to keep doing our thing.”
As Heritage was playing on Thursday, Knox County Schools announced they would close Friday — the last day of classes before spring break. Blount County Schools chose not to close Friday, meaning the teams could keep playing.
That doesn’t mean they’re in the clear, though.
“Everything is unraveling so quickly,” William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp said. “So far we have not been affected, but you just feel like it’s coming.”
Outside of Blount County, the TSSAA announced its state basketball tournaments were suspended and that the resumption of the girls and boys events would depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.
The announcement came following the completion of Thursday’s games at the girls state tournament.
The suspension means the Maryville boys team may not get a chance to compete in the state tournament. The Rebels were scheduled to play Hillsboro in the tournament opener on Wednesday.
“We intended to conduct the tournaments with restricted attendance as we announced earlier,” the TSSAA said in a statement. “However, today has seen the suspension or cancellation of championship events by the NCAA and multiple collegiate conferences, including the SEC Tournament being played nearby...
“COVID-19 is a public health threat, a threat to our student-athletes and our school communities. With the actions being taken all around us, including the action of our host university MTSU in sending all students away from campus, we believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to the public interest for us to continue our tournaments at this time and risk contributing to the spread of the virus.”
For now, high school spring sports are on track to continue as planned. Baseball, softball, tennis and track and field occur outdoors, and many of those events don’t consistently draw the sizable crowds or pack fans as close to one another.
That’s a source of optimism for Alcoa athletic director Josh Stephens.
“We’re not bringing 3,000 people inside a gymnasium and cooping them up, but nothing would surprise me at this point,” Stephens said. “This is just something we’re always going to remember.”
Blount County enters spring break next week, and local teams have not altered their plans of traveling for tournaments.
After that stretch, though, it is unknown as schools across the state, including the University of Tennessee, have started closing or transitioning to online classes.
“We’re just proceeding until somebody tells us otherwise, just like everybody else is,” Bennett said. “Are we worried about it? Yes. But we can’t control it. … You only get to go through high school one time. What a tragedy it would be for the seniors to have to miss their last season.”
