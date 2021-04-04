Tennessee junior Ashley Rogers tossed her second complete game in three days to lead the Lady Vols to a 6-2 victory over Kentucky on Sunday inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Rogers allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 13 batters over seven. In her 14 innings of work this weekend gave up three runs on six hits while fanning 23 batters.
Junior catcher Ally Shipman went 2-for-3 with three RBI, including a two-run double in the second inning to open the scoring. Seniors Ashley Morgan and Cailin Hannon also recorded a pair of hits.
The Lady Vols (28-6, 4-5 SEC) will host Tennessee Tech for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Mississippi state for a three-game weekend series.
