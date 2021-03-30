Tennessee junior pitcher Ashley Rogers was dominant in the circle for the Lady Vols on Tuesday, allowing two hits and a walk over seven shutout innings to propel Tennessee to a 6-0 victory over Liberty inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Rogers (14-4, 0.91 ERA) prevented Liberty from ever getting a runner in scoring position. She logged eight strikeouts, five of which came in innings in which Liberty put a runner on base.
Junior catcher Ally Shipman provided the first dose of run support for Rogers with a two-run home run to left in the second. She added a RBI single in the third before sophomore infielder KK McCrary drew a bases loaded walk to extend the Lady Vols lead to 4-0.
Sophomore outfielder Kiki Milloy capped the scoring with a two-run home run in the fourth.
Tennessee (26-5) carries a five-game win streak into this weekend's three-game home series with Kentucky, starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The Lady Vols are still searching for their first SEC series win after dropping two of three to both then-No. 12 LSU and then-No. 3 Alabama.
