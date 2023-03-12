Each area softball team has a specific goal in mind ahead of the 2023 season.
For the reigning state champions Alcoa, it's avoiding a hangover and returning to Murfreesboro. Heritage, William Blount and Maryville are all looking to make it out of a crowded district, while Greenback, Seymour and The King's Academy aim to take the next step under a second-year head coach.
Here's a preseason preview of all seven area softball teams:
Class 4A
Heritage Lady Mountaineers
Coach: Jeff Sherman (11th season)
2022 record: 21-14 (lost to Daniel Boone in Class 4A sectionals)
Key players: Izzie Hayes (Jr.), Kylee Thomas (Sr.), Kenna Hicks (Jr.), Claire Foister (Jr.), Carley Pickens (Sr.)
The rundown: The Lady Mountaineers surprised everyone, including head coach Jeff Sherman, with a deep postseason run a year ago. They advanced out of a tough District 4-4A and made it a game short of the state tournament before falling to Daniel Boone in sectionals. Heritage returns all but two players from last season and is led by Izzie Hayes in the circle, whom Sherman expects to make a large jump in her junior year. Senior shortstop Kylee Thomas, middle-of-the-order bat Kenna Hicks and last year’s home run leader Claire Foister all anchor the Lady Mountaineers’ lineup, giving them the confidence to repeat last season’s playoff run.
Sherman says: “To be honest with you, after last year, nothing surprises me. If they want to do it, and chips fall right, they can make it happen. I remember last year somebody asking me, ‘What do you think, you keep getting behind and coming back?’ And I said, ‘They keep telling me that they can do it. Until they don’t, I’m going to believe it.’ Until we got beat by Daniel Boone, I believed it all season, because we did it all season. I don’t know how many comeback wins we had. They have confidence. Last year gave them confidence, and obviously they’re talented.”
Maryville Lady Rebels
Coach: Joe Michalski (second season)
2022 record: 16-12 (lost to Farragut in District 4-4A loser’s bracket semifinal)
Key players: Ryleigh Maples (Sr.), Ali Richards (Sr.), Bekah Duck (Jr.), Kristy McCord (Jr.)
The rundown: The Lady Rebels finished a win short of a regional appearance when they lost to Heritage in the District 4-4A Tournament and were bumped down to the loser’s bracket. That loss with everything on the line has fueled Maryville’s motivation, and their main goal for 2023 is to rectify that finish by winning their district. The Lady Rebels return most of their team from a year ago, led by Maryville College signee Ryleigh Maples, whom head coach Joe Michalski called “the heart and soul” of the team. Fellow college signee Ali Richards, standout district tournament pitcher Bekah Duck and infielder Kristy McCord should all contribute as Maryville aims for its district title.
Michalski says: “I hope it’s the main thing that motivates them. It’s something that I think about every day. I don’t expect them to be necessarily as passionate about the end goal as I am, or as forward-thinking. I hope they take it more day-to-day and focus on the now, but I do think that the loss to Heritage with an opportunity to secure a region bid, if you were to ask any one of those players, ‘What still hurts about last season,’ they wouldn’t hesitate, ‘We lost to Heritage with everything on the line.’”
William Blount Lady Governors
Coach: Amanda Leatherwood (14th season)
2022 record: 14-15 (lost to Farragut in District 4-4A loser’s bracket quarterfinals)
Key players: Abby Barron (Sr.), Rayane Hamilton (Sr.), Kaley Turner (Sr.), Anna Pugh (Sr.), Destiny Toomer (Jr.)
The rundown: William Blount had expectations for Murfreesboro last season, but did not live up to its high aspirations when it was shut out by Maryville in its District 4-4A opener before being bounced by Farragut in the loser’s bracket. Though the Lady Govs lost six players to graduation, coach Amanda Leatherwood has confidence in their returners; a team with a different flavor team than last year, but one she believes in nonetheless. Seniors Rayane Hamilton and Anna Pugh anchor WB in the circle, while Walters State signee Abby Barron and Kaley Turner are important pieces in its lineup. Junior first baseman Destiny Toomer’s return from an ACL injury in early April should complete the Lady Govs’ offense in a crowded district.
Leatherwood says: “I feel like we have a solid roster for sure. I don’t feel like we’re young, but I do feel like we’re different at the plate. That lineup last year definitely provided a lot of longballs, but this year we’re more contact heavy. We’re still efficient, though.”
Class 3A
Seymour Lady Eagles
Coach: Lauren Irwin (second season)
2022 record: 7-15 (lost to Carter in District 3-3A loser’s bracket semifinals)
Key players: Katie Taylor (Sr.), Hayden Gilliland (Jr.), McKenna Wright (Fr.)
The rundown: Seymour expected to be competitive in its district, but that goal became an uphill battle when a bevy of injuries hit the Lady Eagles during their first week of practice. Seymour had five players miss its first week because of injuries, including freshmen Morgan Green and Chassidy McCarty, both of whom were competing for starting positions, according to second-year coach Lauren Irwin. Junior Sophie Gervin battled a quad injury, while catcher and captain Katie Taylor dealt with shoulder soreness early on, but both are expected to be ready for Seymour’s opener. Irwin would rather fight the injury bug in March than May, though, and she expects her team to be stronger late in the season because of it.
Irwin says: “Hopefully we can just get them out of the way now and we won’t have issues in the postseason. I think having to fight from the beginning instead of taking the easy road, I think in the long run will maybe show to be beneficial for them, showing them that they are stronger than they even knew they were, that they can face any obstacle head on. I think after the storm calms down, I think they’ll be surprised about how smooth things can be.”
Class 2A
Alcoa Lady Tornadoes
Coach: Sarah Fekete Bailey (fifth season)
2022 record: 29-13 (defeated Forrest to win program’s first 2A state championship)
Key players: Jaylyn Haliburton (Sr.), Olivia Emert (Jr.), Gabby Burkhart (So.), Adrianna King (So.)
The rundown: Alcoa won its first state championship last spring when it took two of three from Forrest in Murfreesboro. The Lady Tornadoes’ goal for the year is to return to state, but they know it will be even harder given the talent they lost to graduation and the target now on their backs as the reigning state champions. With a noticeably younger squad than a year ago – Alcoa has just one returning senior, Jaylyn Haliburton – head coach Sarah Fekete Bailey’s mantra has been “embrace the target,” the style of play she wants her team to embody to ensure a chance at repeating.
Fekete Bailey says: “Our slogan this year is embrace the target. We know that with the success we had in the postseason last year, we have a target on our back. We’re not going to sneak up on anybody. We’re going to show up and have our best game from pitch one until the last out of the seventh inning. I think our kids understand that and they understand the challenge that’s in front of them.”
Class 1A
Greenback Lady Cherokees
Coach: Mark Jones (second season)
2022 record: 16-10 (finished third place in District 2-1A Tournament)
Key players: Jennifer Jones (Jr.), Karli Hammontree (So.), Coada Woods (Jr.), Katie Jones (Jr.), Lauren Morton (Sr.)
The rundown: Greenback got off to a hot start a year ago when it won seven of its first 10 games and averaged over 12 runs per contest in that stretch. As the season progressed and injuries began to pile up, the Lady Cherokees dropped off steeply in run production, adding more stress on an overworked pitching staff. As a result, Greenback’s season ended sooner than it would have liked: a third-place finish in District 2-1A. Coach Mark Jones is making a determined effort to rotate his players early this season so as to keep everyone fresh for a playoff push with the goal of making the region tournament.
Jones says: “We started out hot last season, hitting the ball and putting up a lot of runs, and then we just fell off halfway through the season. We had to scratch and dig our way through the rest of the games. Instead of leaning on a lot of the same players, I want to try to get younger girls in games sooner this season. Maybe towards the end of the year if we do have an injury or somebody’s ill, I can put somebody in their spot and we don’t drop off very much.”
Division II-A
The King's Academy Lady Lions
Coach: Matt Manning (second season)
2022 record: 4-7 (did not play in Division II-A East)
Key players: Kyndal Neubert (So.), Cali Knight (So.), Emily Atchley (Fr.), Lily Knight (8th)
The rundown: The King’s Academy’s key word for 2023 is growth. The Lady Lions barely had enough players last year to field a team, and in a rebuilding stage, took a season off from Division II-A East play. The King’s Academy is back in district play this year and is looking to build off its four-game winning streak to end 2022. The inexperienced TKA team is still learning the nuances and speed of the game, but head coach Matt Manning feels his squad is currently in a better position now than they were at any point last year, including the late win streak.
Manning says: “We’ve hit on that a lot, that we’re better now than we were even at that point winning those games. We want to bring that mentality into this season. Some of the younger kids are having a hard time wrapping their heads around it, just because they’ve never done it before. The ones from last year are really pushing the younger kids to be better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.