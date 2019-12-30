When Maryville College met to watch film on Monday morning, coach Raul Placeres greeted his players with some words they were convinced were going to be profound.
“I think I figured it out,” Placeres told his players as they focused on their first-year boss for the secret to break out of their losing streak.
“I said, ‘I think if we get more points than the other team, we’ll win.”
An eye-roller for sure, but after nine-straight losses to start the season, Placeres was happy to try anything that could help Maryville finally get into the win column.
The Scots started the day with those simple words and in the afternoon scored more points than the other team for the first time this season.
Maryville used some strong defense to bottle up Stevenson University en route to a 67-50 victory at the Cregger Invitational in Roanoke, Virginia.
JR Sanders led five players in double-digit scoring with 15 points, seven steals and six assists. His seven steals were a healthy portion of Maryville’s total of 19. In all, the Scots helped force Stevenson to turn it over 31 times.
“Today we played really freely and played really good defense,” Placeres said. “We are capable of doing that. I hate that it has taken this long, but I think it is really going to prepare us for conference play. I’m excited heading into the new year with a win and hopefully we can continue to build.”
Kordell Kah scored 11 points while Brice Martin, Felix Uadiale and Kevin Chong scored 10 points apiece. Not bad for a quartet comprised of players who hadn’t played college basketball before this season.
Maryville’s youth has been well documented to this point, but it will have to rely on it even more the in the near future and perhaps the rest of the season. Senior point guard Joshua Brooks suffered an ankle injury four minutes into Monday’s game and did not return.
The Scots already were playing without freshman Barron Nease, who had worked himself into the starting lineup before getting injured against Covenant on Dec. 4, and sophomore post player Nick Clifton. Clifton suffered a knee injury against North Carolina Wesleyan on Dec. 17. Placeres said Clifton is scheduled to undergo an MRI soon to determine the severity of the injury.
Once Brooks left Monday’s game, all Placeres had to call on were players who hadn’t played last season except for Sanders, who played 38 minutes.
“All of a sudden it was JR and eight freshmen,” Placeres said. “They hung in there. They caused 31 turnovers. They held a very good program to 17 points in the first half. It was a really good win for us.”
Placeres has been a major part of winning seasons throughout his Maryville playing and coaching career. When he was a player, the Scots went to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. When he was an assistant coach, the Scots won three regular season conference titles and went to the NCAA Tournament three times.
Though he understood when the season began it may be difficult because of how many young players are on the roster, losing so many games has been difficult. He said he could not have gotten through it without the support from his wife Joanna, who he said has the hardest job of all in putting up with him when he is losing.
Placeres will have a chance to get win No. 2 on Saturday when the Scots travel to Huntingdon. It will be a difficult task, but now that the Scots have one win under their belts, he hopes the floodgates can open and bring many more.
“Everything that could happen has happened to us and they have kept listening, they’ve kept fighting and they’re going to continue to do that,” Placeres said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve played at this level. I know what it takes.
“I know we have the capability to be a very good team. If it took 0-9 for us to learn all these things then, man, I’m so thankful for that.”
