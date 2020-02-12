Five students from Blount County and competing for Atomic Rowing won medals at the Tennessee Indoor Rowing Championship.
William Blount High School junior Adam Calder took first place in the men's under-18 division and third place in the men's under-19 division.
Grace Dulin, a junior in the Blount Home Education Association, finished second in the women's under-19/18 division.
Sarah Kate White, a sophomore at Maryville High School, finished first in the women's youth lightweight division.
Calder, White and Grace Dulin also were on the first-place youth relay team.
Lilly Dulin, a BHEA eighth grader finished first in the middle school/under-15 division for the second year in a row.
Atomic Rowing won the team points trophy for the second year in a row.
