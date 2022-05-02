The game, the match and the district championship that William Blount was hoping to grab for the first time in program history were all on the racket of Atticus Coulter, and the senior was struggling.
With all other matches long completed and the Governors and Bearden knotted with four points each, all eyes were on Coulter and Bulldogs senior Carson Maierhoffer battling at singles court No. 4.
Coulter trailed 4-7 and was facing match point, 5-40, but fought back to hold that serve and took the next four games to claim the final court point with a 9-7 win, giving William Blount the District 4-AA championship in the process.
“I can’t feel anything,” Coulter told The Daily Times after celebrating the championship with his teammates, family and friends. “I put my head down, and finished. My team was behind me cheering me on, and that’s what pushed me through.”
William Blount coach Wendy Petty, long-time skipper Marty Durand and Athletic Director Scott Cupp could not recall the Governors ever claiming a tennis district crown in school history, with Cupp struggling to remember the last district championship in any sport for the Govs.
“I think I just lost 10 years off my life,” Petty said. “It was stressful and nerve-racking, but that’s how it’s supposed to be, with a little drama, a little fun and a little excitement.”
William Blount had defeated Bearden by the identical score in regular-season play, but the Governors lineup had changed a good bit in the lower spots since that match in early April.
The Governors were up 2-1 after the three doubles matches. As expected, juniors Baylor Cupp and John Macon dominated on court 1 with an 8-1 victory, and court 2 was also an easy win with Jace Arritt and Braxton Whitehead finishing at 8-2.
Bearden kept early hopes alive with a win on court three with Eli Williams and Will Pluznyk fighting back from a 4-1 deficit to claim an 8-5 victory over Coulter and Nick Fish.
Macon and Cupp made quick work of Bearden on the top two singles courts with identical 8-1 wins, meaning that the Govs needed only one more win on the final four singles courts to claim the right to advance to regionals.
But Bearden pulled off wins on courts 3, 5 and 6, the closest being an 8-6 comeback victory after a series of breaks by both players, with Bulldog Segar Koenig getting the final two breaks and a hold to outpace Governor Jace Arritt.
One by one, other courts completed play until all players and spectators convened around court 4 to witness the incredible Coulter comeback.
Coulter’s reversal-of-fortunes win was more remarkable given his style of play, an extremely defensive approach. The senior seemed extremely relaxed in simply returning the ball to force his opponent to make one more clean shot.
“That’s him. I can’t tell you how many matches he’s played like that and won for us. It’s being steady, and making the other guy make the mistake,” Petty said.
“(Maierhoffer) was just hitting them back to me, so I was hitting them back, too, just to get the last ball,” Coulter added. “I just wore him down. I knew it wasn’t over till the last point.”
Coulter repeatedly put back soft returns, almost begging his opponent to crush winners past him, but Maierhoffer pushed several potentially-winning approach shots wide or long.
“I’ll remember this forever,” he said. “When that last ball went out, I was so physically exhausted, but I knew I did it, it was done.”
The dramatic 5-4 victory means William Blount will advance to the Region 2-AA championship match with date and time next week to be set.
The William Blount girls, who finished third in the district, enter a play-in contest with Bearden this afternoon at Tyson Park. The winner advances to take on regular-season champion Farragut.
