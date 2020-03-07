KNOXVILLE — Tennessee entered its regular season finale hoping it could build on an upset of No. 6 Kentucky, send its two seniors off with one final win in Thompson-Boling Arena and set itself up to earn a NCAA Tournament at-large bid during next week’s SEC Tournament.
Auburn senior guard Samir Doughty spoiled all those plans, scoring a game-high 32 points to hand the Vols an 85-63 loss to the No. 17 Tigers on Saturday.
“(He) plays with a poise about him, a confidence and a swagger,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “He’s a terrific player. He’s given us as hard a time this year as any player in the league. … He sets a great tone for them.”
The Vols (17-14, 9-9 SEC) ranked 29th in the nation in scoring defense (63.5 points per game) but surrendered a season-high 85 points on 50% (29-for-58) shooting to thwart any chance of securing a resume-boosting win.
Tennessee never led and trailed for 38 minutes, 24 seconds.
UT trimmed a deficit that was once as large as 17 down to 58-53 with 11:15 remaining after a 16-4 spurt capped by a putback dunk from redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson, but a defensive breakdown on the ensuing possession left Doughty open to can one of his eight made 3-pointers that dashed Tennessee’s momentum.
Auburn senior point guard J’Von McCormick scored five unanswered points in a 39-second span later in the second half to put the Tigers (25-6, 12-6) up by double digits for good.
“They played terrific today. Us, not so much so,” Barnes said. “… “I thought it was the best I’ve seen them play all year. They played like a team that was fighting for second place in the league and a seed.
“It was like we were fighting uphill and when we would get back in it, we would have a mistake that you can’t have.”
Fulkerson led the Vols in scoring for the third consecutive game with 19 point while going 5 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Bowden posted 17 points in what could be his final home game and Vescovi added 13.
Tennessee avoided a near-collapse against Florida on Feb. 29, cobbling together a win after having an 18-point second-half lead cut to one, and followed that up by erasing a 17-point deficit in the final period to knock off Kentucky in Rupp Arena.
The Vols, however, responded with a poor practice Thursday that laid the foundation for a letdown performance at the worst time.
“You have to continue to be prepared and continue to not be complacent even if you win those big games,” Bowden said. “You have to continue to want more, and we didn’t come in with that mindset today.”
Barnes said the Vols would accept a bid in the National Invitational Tournament if offered, stating “this team needs to play as much as we possibly can.”
A better performance against Auburn could have given Tennessee an opportunity at a third straight NCAA Tournament berth, but now the only way to accomplish that is winning four games in four days to claim the program’s first SEC Tournament championship since 1979.
“It would have been an important game, especially to continue to play in March in the NCAA Tournament, but we didn’t get it done tonight,” Bowden said. “We didn’t execute our game plan as we should have. A lack of focus on (the defensive) end, but I just keep telling the team to keep fighting and keep pushing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.