SEYMOUR — A tough task awaits the Seymour boys soccer team.
As both Seymour and Carter sit high atop the District 3-AA standings, it’s looking more and more likely that their matchup next week will decide the regular-season district champion.
With that battle coming soon, the Eagles took the chance to have some fun on Thursday. Seymour dominated district foe Cocke County, 8-0, cruising behind hat tricks from both Austin Hackett and Kyle Finchum on their home field.
“They looked good,” Seymour assistant coach Tom Leonard told The Daily Times. “I thought we did well. I thought we played well, moved the ball well, especially in the second half. So I thought we played pretty well, but we got a lot tougher competition coming our way.”
Hackett provided three of the first four goals for Seymour (8-4-2). He notched his first just two minutes, 51 seconds into the match, then tallied his second score with a body shot barely two minutes after Finchum notched a goal on a penalty kick, altogether giving the Eagles a 3-0 advantage.
Hackett’s fourth goal, which came via a lofting shot into the net, came with 16 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first half. He made the most of his time possessing the ball, weaving through defenders and finding the open teammate if a path forward for him didn’t materialize.
“(Hackett) is an excellent player,” Leonard said. “He’s very good with the ball, but he’s excellent in the air. He’s just all around a really, really good player. We’re really happy to have him and all those guys.”
After banging several shots off the post, Michael Fetterolf finally joined the scoring party, tallying two goals not even three minutes apart to send Seymour into halftime leading 6-0. It was fitting redemption for Fetterolf, who was visibly frustrated after the second time he had a promising shot strike the pole.
The Eagles cleared the bench in the second half, and Finchum carried their offense, scoring his second goal just over eight minutes into the half and his third just one minute, 14 seconds later. Teams don’t always have the opportunity to clear their bench during late-season district matches, but Seymour welcomed the opportunity.
“We did (clear the bench), and that’s good,” Leonard said. “That’s very good, guys, younger guys getting to play that don’t get to play as much on varsity. That was good for us to do, so I was pretty pleased.”
The Eagles will play at Carter at 6 p.m. Thursday in that all-too-important matchup between district powers. It’s a match that has the potential to decide how this season will be remembered for both programs, and it was on Leonard’s mind even as his team left the field after routing Cocke County. After the fun of Thursday, attention now turns to business.
“We got one more district game left and we’re hoping that we can win that and win the district,” Leonard said. “So that would be great.”
