SEYMOUR — Avery Jordan has heard that he was “the guy” since projected starting quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith injured his knee in the preseason.
Those words finally clicked with six minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the sophomore quarterback’s second career start.
Moments after Meigs County ran a fake punt for an 87-yard touchdown to cap a string of 24 unanswered second-half points, Jordan orchestrated a 5-play, 30-yard touchdown drive that propelled The King’s Academy to a 34-24 victory Friday at Huskey Field.
“I hadn’t been in that position before, but I’d seen other players that have come back,” Jordan told The Daily Times. “I had confidence in my team, and most importantly because it’s what I didn’t have before, I had confidence in myself.”
Jordan tossed three interceptions as the Lions were shutout in their season opener against CAK a week ago, but with TKA (1-1) staring another loss in the face, he delivered a defining moment in his young career.
A long kickoff return set the Lions up with a short field and an opportunity to make amends for their two previous drives in which they reached the red zone and came up empty.
Jordan opened the drive with a 5-yard completion to junior wide receiver Blake Crisler before senior running back Riley Webber moved the chains with two carries that combined for seven yards.
A timeout following a 2-yard loss on first down allowed The King’s Academy to draw up a play, but Meigs County (1-1) exited its huddle with a perfect counter, forcing an audible from the TKA sideline. The call did not go as planned, but Jordan’s heave to senior wide receiver Zeke Connatser was hauled in for a 20-yard touchdown that gave the Lions a 28-24 lead with 3:58 left to play.
“We did not execute that audible,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers said. “We got jammed (at the line), it wasn’t really the route that we called, but if there is one guy to throw it up to, (Connatser) is a pretty darn good guy to get it to.”
“I saw that Zeke was kind of open, and I was like, ‘Well, I might as well try it,’” Jordan added. “He made me look good.”
A TKA defense that dominated in the first half before wearing down in the second found its footing when it mattered.
Connatser broke up an Ethan Meadows pass on fourth-and-7 from the Meigs County 28-yard line, and when the offense failed to put the game away with a touchdown, Crisler stepped in front of Meadows’ next attempt for a game-clinching pick-six.
“(Crisler) learns every day and gives great effort,” Sellers said. “He’s not anywhere near close to a finished product, but that was a really good break. He’s shown us a lot of that throughout the preseason. They floated one there on a hitch, and then the kid can fly, so if you throw it to him and have to chase him to the end zone, you’re probably going to lose that foot race.”
The Lions built a 21-0 halftime lead by taking advantage of several Tigers miscues.
TKA went three-and-out on its opening possession, but a muffed punt gave them back possession at the Meigs County 25. Jordan hit senior tight end Mekhi Paddock for 18 yards and Webber punched in a 2-yard score two plays later.
Meigs County followed with a three-and-out of its own and a short snap led to an intentional grounding penalty that once against gave TKA possession deep in Meigs County territory. The Lions made it 14-0 when Jordan tossed a screen to Connatser, who scampered 31 yards for the first of his three scores.
The Lions extended their lead to three scores with an 11-play, 89-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a 17-yard strike from Jordan to Connatser with 1:43 remaining in the half.
“I’ve told these guys for weeks that this experience is going to get them ready for life,” Sellers said. “Life knocks you down a lot but it’s all about how you respond. We needed something to help say, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ We got going early, and I truly believe that if you work hard, the ball is going to bounce your way sometimes. You saw that kind of happen tonight.”
At halftime, Sellers reminded his team what Meigs County did to Sweetwater the week before, rallying from a 15-point deficit to win. The Tigers almost pulled off an even greater come back, but Jordan had other plans.
“You’re always one play away from being the guy, but as anyone who has been the guy who is one play away knows, that one play seems very far away,” Sellers said. “You prepare to get ready, but there is nothing like coming out here and doing it.
“I thought he did some good things last week, but there is no way around it; the box score didn’t look good. This week, that changed. He made throws, he was composed and he looked like he had been doing it for a long time. The throw at the end was as good a play as I’ve ever seen.”
