With a chance to clinch a Division II playoff berth, sophomore quarterback Avery Jordan stepped up big for The King’s Academy.
Jordan recorded 290 yards and five touchdowns on 13-17 passing, leading TKA to a 54-38 win over Webb-Bell Buckle on Friday at Huskey Field.
“They really loaded the box to try and slow down our run game and try to make him win it,” TKA head coach Jonathan Sellers said. “And I think he did a good job. I can’t say enough about what Avery Jordan has been able to do for us this season.”
Jordan’s favorite target was senior receiver Zeke Connatser, a staple of TKA football program over the last four years.
Connatser had 114 receiving yards while also picking up 32 yards on the ground. He became very familiar with the end zone, scoring three times.
Connatser — with the help of Jordan — was the catalyst of a momentum-shifting 85-yard drive to close out the half.
The Lions were backed up to their own 15 with just over 30 seconds remaining in the half, and Connatser took a screen pass 35 yards up to midfield. Jordan connected with Riley Webber on a 32-yard pass to get into the red zone, and Connatser caught an 18-yard pass the next play to score.
“I joke all the time, there’s two times people never expect a screen — on the goal line and with about 20-30 seconds to go backed up,” Sellers said. “We were just going to run our middle screen, see if we could get something going. He gets the ball passed the 50, gets out of bounds and gives us a chance.”
TKA got the ball back to start the second half and scored immediately, giving the Lions a 14-point swing.
It wasn’t just the offense that performed, though. TKA’s defense was solid all night. The Lions forced four fumbles with two of those forced in the red zone.
“I thought we did a good job rallying to the football,” Sellers said. “Our defense has been what’s carried us all season.”
