Alcoa spent most of September and October playing without its strongest lineup.
Injuries, red cards and other outside circumstances kept some of Alcoa’s top talent off the pitch, but it didn’t slow them down. The Lady Tornadoes did more than tread water over the final six weeks of the season, and Tuesday night, saw the results in playoff action.
The Lady Tornadoes returned to full force with a convincing 3-1 win over Chuckey-Doak at Alcoa Elementary School in the Region 1-A Tournament semifinals. With the victory, Alcoa (12-4-1) got its revenge on Chuckey-Doak (13-2-2), after it had shut out the Lady Tornadoes in last year’s region final.
“Man, it has been a while,” Alcoa head coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “It has been a long time since we played full strength. You could see in the first half. We’re playing good soccer. I’ll take us against anybody.”
Full lineup intact, Alcoa pounced on Chuckey-Doak in the first half. The Lady Tornadoes dominated in every facet over the first 40 minutes of the match. Defensively, they limited the Black Knights’ shots on goal, giving little work for goalkeeper Ella Murr, who blocked the limited shots that came her way. On the other side of the field, Alcoa controlled the tempo offensively and struck first midway through the half.
Alcoa moved offensively with a pace it hadn’t seen since its key pieces went out, but it was those who had stepped up in the interim that continued to produce for the Lady Tornadoes. Freshman AK Bauman opened scoring with a second-effort score in the 23rd minute.
Sophomore Lilith Tauxe checked into the game around the 30-minute mark, and shortly doubled Alcoa’s lead with a right-footed strike inside the box. Less than two minutes later, junior Wendy Beristain netted Alcoa’s third goal after Chuckey-Doak’s keeper failed to corral the ball. Sophomore Charlotte Tymon assisted the latter two goals.
“Our first half was the best soccer we’ve played,” Byrd said. “We were connected in some spots that we had connected before, but it had been a while. I think we got better tonight as a team.”
Alcoa’s second half was not as strong, Byrd felt. The Lady Tornadoes did not add a goal, and for the most part, kept Chuckey-Doak’s attack quiet. The Black Knights only score was the result of a penalty kick in the 66th minute.
“Second half wasn’t as clean as the first,” Byrd said. “At the same time, you’re up 3-0 on a team and they don’t have much of an attack, I think we’re trying to get in our cars. It’s 35, 40 degrees out here, I think we’re trying to get in our cars in the second half and get out of here.”
Since the Lady Tornadoes played so well down the final stretch despite missing several impactful players — they went 9-3 over the final six weeks of the season and allowed one goal over their last six games — they set themselves up for success in the region tournament. The Lady Tornadoes will host University High (8-4-2) Thursday night, playing in their fourth region title match in the last six years.
“It’s just business for them,” Byrd said. “We’re mature enough and responsible enough and strong enough to come away. Now that we have the pieces together, it’s really fun to watch them play and knock the ball around one or two times, work off the ball, find and counter with people. I’m excited, but it’s not about me or the coaching staff, it’s about these kids out here. They believe in each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.