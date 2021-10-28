CHATTANOOGA — Wendy Beristain got on the end of a Scout Lauderback free kick in the seventh minute, and in that moment, Alcoa felt like it was on the verge of another rout some 30 hours after mercy-ruling Crosstown in the state soccer tournament.
The final 73 minutes proved to be anything but as the Lady Tornadoes engaged in a back-and-forth clash with the Chattanooga School of Arts & Sciences, holding on for a 1-0 victory Thursday at Baylor School that punched the Lady T’s ticket to their third Class A state championship appearance in five years.
“I felt like we’d probably get one or two more, to be honest,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “I felt that if we could get to two or three before halftime we could take control of the game a little bit, but we couldn’t get a goal.
“It was just a good match, and I think our defensive group did fantastic tonight. We had a plan for controlling their attack, and I think it worked.”
Alcoa (14-6-1) has played its last three matches without sophomore fullback Lila Miller after she suffered a knee injury during the Lady Tornadoes’ loss to Chuckey-Doak in the Region 1-A championship. The back line has overcome her absence and played an integral role in Alcoa getting to its title bout with Merrol Hyde at 11 a.m. Saturday inside CHI Memorial Stadium. The magnet school from Hendersonville defeated Chuckey-Doak, 3-0, in the bracket’s other semifinal to advance.
The Lady Tornadoes surrendered two first-half goals in their Class A sectional win over Oneida but have not conceded in more than 200 minutes. Defense has dominated at state this year as all six Class A matches have ended in shutout victories.
Alcoa limited CSAS (14-4-2) to two shots on goal despite the pressure the Lady Patriots applied in the second half.
“I have to give props to my back line,” junior goalkeeper Ella Murr said. “This was a close game. We were evenly matched with this team, and our back line pulled through.”
“It was one of their better games,” Corley added. “We had a lot of discussions over the last 24 hours about defending against this team and what we were going to have to do. When they focus and stay involved in the game, they do a pretty good job back there.”
Alcoa had opportunities to take some pressure off its defense but never capitalized.
Its first scoring opportunity came in the sixth minute as sophomore forward Charlotte Tymon broke away from the CSAS defense only to push her shot just wide of the far post.
The disappointment did not last long as Lauderback placed a free kick into the box and Beristain found a way to tuck it into the bottom right corner a minute later.
“I think it was a great kick from Scout,” Beristain said. “I was able to get to it and tap it in.”
Lauderback, Tymon and senior centerback Laine Amanda’s each had shots on goal afterward but none proved to be a true threat, making it necessary for the Lady Tornadoes to post their 10th shutout of the season.
CSAS drew a free kick from just outside the box with nine seconds remaining but failed to get a shot off before the final buzzer sounded.
The Lady Tornadoes celebration was a bit subdued as Tymon, who is one goal away from tying the program’s single-season record, had to be carried off the pitch with an apparent leg injury.
Tymon’s availability against Merrol Hyde is unknown, and if she is unable to play, senior winger Kaleea Scales, sophomore midfielder Annalise Erhardt and Beristain will shoulder most of the offensive responsibility against a team Alcoa is 2-0 against all-time in the state tournament.
“I think Merrol Hyde is always really competitive,” Corley said. “They’ll push us, and it’s usually a physical game playing with them.
“We know it’s going to be tough, and it may not be pretty, but we know as long as we play hard and play to our game plan, we’ll have a chance.”
