Maryville’s starting goalkeeper Sophie Turner went down in a heap after blocking a shot late in the second half.
As Turner was helped off the field by the training staff, backup keeper Sydney Mahr began to get loose on the sidelines. She knew her moment was about to come.
“My coach Jon Taylor has trained me all season to be ready for the moment,” Mahr told The Daily Times. “I was not expecting to go in, but as soon as I saw Sophie down, I started to get ready. It’s a spur of the moment, ‘This is what you’ve trained for, show us what you’ve got’. I was ready to prove myself.”
Mahr rose to the occasion and lifted Maryville College past Belhaven (9-7-3) in the Collegiate Conference of the South semifinals, 1-1 (4-2 PK). Mahr made six saves between two overtime periods and four penalty kicks, leading the Scots (11-4-4) to the inaugural CCS championship match Saturday in Demorest, Georgia.
Mahr entered in relief of Turner in the 85th minute with the score tied at 1. She only faced one shot before the end of regulation, but the Belhaven attempt soared high over the goal posts. If Mahr was going to get a chance to prove herself like she wanted, it was going to come in overtime with the season on the line.
The sophomore from Fayetteville, New York, recorded four saves in the final minutes of the first overtime period. She dove twice in the bottom left corner to corral attempts from Lauren Samford and Kyla Shaw, before hauling in a pair of Belhaven corners within a minute of each other.
Mahr was not tested in the second period as Maryville controlled possession, and it set up a winner-take-all moment in penalty kicks.
Maryville and Belhaven traded goals to start the shootout, but the Scots pulled ahead when the Blazers missed their second shot high. Maryville had a chance to regain the lead, but the CCS Offensive Player of the Year Sierra Lee missed her attempt just over the top of the goal post.
That brought up Belhaven’s Emma Antonopolos, a First-Team All-Conference forward. She put up a good shot, but Mahr jumped in front of it, ensuring the Scots’ next two makes clinched the match.
“For a keeper to come off the bench in that situation, to not give up any goals and make a save in penalty kicks, that was a pretty special moment,” Maryville head soccer coach Pepe Fernandez said. “In tournament play, you need heroes, and she was definitely one.”
Maryville now turns its attention to Piedmont (12-5-2) with a conference championship on the line. The Scots will be looking for revenge, as its loss on the road to Piedmont in mid-October marked a low-point of the season. The match was one of two times Maryville was shutout this year, a 3-0 loss.
A chance to redeem themselves on Piedmont’s home field is an exciting prospect for the Scots, no matter who is in goal.
“We think the pressure is on Piedmont,” Fernandez said. “They beat us down there, a really tough defeat. We were not ready. We’re going to have to be ready, because they’re a tough defensive team. We’re going to have to go out there and jump on them and make it a battle. I think they’ll be really fired up. But I think our girls will be ready to play on Saturday, too.”
