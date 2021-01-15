The King's Academy junior guard Bailey Burgess tallied a game-high 17 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career in the Lady Lions' 39-35 victory over Division II-A District 1 foe CAK on Friday.
Burgess is the second player in program to history to score more than 1,000 points, joining Jennifer Sullivan, who surpassed the threshold in two years as a freshman but has since transferred to Bearden.
The Lady Lions (6-9, 3-1 Division II-A District 1) have won four in a row and five of their last six, with their only loss in that span coming to CAK on Jan. 2.
