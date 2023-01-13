SEYMOUR — Defense never wavered for Bailey McCoy and her Seymour teammates. Once the senior post got on track offensively, the Lady Eagles pulled away from neighboring foe Northview Academy for a key District 3-3A victory Friday night.
McCoy scored 13 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, including nine points and one sharp assist for an open layup by Kelsey Cruz in the final period, turning a slim five-point margin into a 41-30 Seymour victory.
Seymour (13-7, 3-0 District 3-3A) used tight defense to limit Northview (14-5, 2-1) to single digits in three of the four periods, with the Lady Cougars hitting for 11 as their top in the third quarter.
“Defense is our foundation right now,” McCoy told The Daily Times. “Holding teams to 30 points and under is what’s helping us right now and got us on a good winning streak.”
Despite giving up both height and bulk to Northview center Josie Horner, McCoy used positioning and timely backside support from her teammates to limit Horner to 10 points.
Both teams struggled offensively early on, wth the first points of the game not coming until nearly three minutes of play. Cruz popped in a trey on her first touch after subbing in, and the Lady Eagles took an 8-5 lead into the second quarter by adding a 3-pointer from Kaylen Schultz and a nice turn-around jumper in the paint from Jaden Cummings, who finished with 11 points.
Northview remained cold in the second quarter, with Seymour doubling up the Lady Cougar points for a 18-10 halftime lead. Horner then found her inside game in the third period but when threatened, Seymour responded inside with a Cummings score and outside from a long jumper from McCoy.
The Seymour lead was a slim 26-21 advantage entering the final period, but Cummings scored on an early drive and McCoy moved outside and drove in for short jumpers. Seymour tried to run out clock in the final minutes, but Cruz made a nice back-side cut down the baseline and McCoy spotted the junior for an easy layup, then closed scoring on a run-out layup for the final 41-30 margin.
Northview was led by Jordan White with 11 points, and Seymour coach Greg Hernandez mentioned that the Lady Eagles held the top three Lady Cougar scorers to well below their averages.
Kaylen Schultz added nine points for the Lady Eagles, with one bucket each period including the early trey in the first period.
“I was just proud of how the girls competed and played defensively,” Hernandez said. “Obviously, that’s our calling card,”
“It wasn’t a good start for us, we were rushing things early, but once we settled down we saw the ball go in more,” Hernandez said. “We didn’t shoot so well from the three-point line, but (Northview) forced us to take some tough shots.
The win puts Seymour into the early driver’s seat of the District 3-3A race. The Lady Eagles host Grainger County in a non-district game on Monday.
Northview Academy 66, Seymour boys 49: In a pattern that has continued throughout the season, Seymour played well at points but lacked consistency over four quarters, falling to Northview Academy on Friday.
“We have played well maybe a quarter, maybe two quarters a game or a five-minute stretch here or there, then something bad happens and it snowballs,” Seymour coach Mark Mobley told The Daily Times. “We have these highs and we have really lows. Sometimes the lows just stay there for a while.”
Northview Academy (12-7, 2-1 District 3-3A) started off on a high, with two quick 3-point shots from Korbin Presnell (11 points), and never trailed. Northview led 19-13 after one period, 29-21 at the half and 45-34 entering the final quarter.
The Cougars were led by junior Richard Bell, who finished with 24 points. The 6-foot-5 forward scored mostly by muscling inside but showed his range by canning a 3-point shot for the opening salvo of the second quarter for Northview.
“When (Bell) is playing well, everybody feeds off him,” Northview coach Cory Harkleroad said. “He's our go-to guy and everybody knows it. When he’s playing well, that elevates our team even more.”
Blayne Jackson added 15 points for the Cougars.
The 19-13 opening lead by Northview was never substantially altered until the final period. The Cougars outscored the Eagles by only two points in the second quarter and three points in the third, but Bell went off with 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to stretch the final gap to 17 points, with the last few minutes seeing both teams clear the benches.
Eli Williams hit two 3-pointers in tallying 17 for the Eagles. Isaiah Sawyer made several strong moves inside in putting up 15, but the next highest scoring Eagle was Hayes Goden with just five points.
Harkleroad said he felt that Seymour was a better team than its record indicated, and Mobley agreed.
“There were several teams that we should have beat,” Mobley said. “Obviously, we didn’t get it done. Tonight, they were better than us, but when we played other teams, they found ways to win. Tonight, we just had a cold shooting night and we have a tendency a lot of times, when things don’t go well offensively, we don’t play good defense.”
Seymour hosts non-district opponent Grainger County on Monday.
