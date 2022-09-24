For all the complexities of its Bolt offense and multiple defense, Heritage’s overall philosophy is rather simple.
“What wins football games? Creating explosive plays and getting turnovers,” Heritage head coach Joe Osovet told The Daily Times. “If you can do that and play sound special teams, you’re going to win more than you lose.”
The Mountaineers (3-3) have had no problems picking apart opposing defenses, and as of late, they have generated takeaways at a prodigious clip.
Heritage recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, which proved to be a sign of things to come as it forced six Seymour turnovers en route to a 55-0 victory Friday inside Jack Renfro Stadium — the program’s first shutout since blanking Clinton on Oct. 21, 2016.
Seymour’s first actual offensive possession ended with a three-and-out and a high snap on the ensuing punt that was recovered by Heritage.
Heritage junior quarterback Wesley Deck threw an interception on the second play of the second quarter, but the Mountaineers wasted little time getting the ball back as senior defensive back Kyle Headrick picked off a Blake Johnson. Heritage responded with a touchdown that kickstarted a run of three straight scoring drives to end the first half.
Senior defensive back Kamron Moats ended the Eagles’ next offensive possession with another interception as well.
Heritage recovered a fumble in the fourth and then Headrick capped the scoring with a 22-yard pick-six.
The Mountaineers failed to create a turnover in their first two games of the season against Maryville and Campbell County but have logged multiple takeaways in every game since.
Heritage forced five turnovers against Cocke County, three en route to Battle of the Bell victory William Blount and five in a heartbreaking loss to Knoxville Central.
“The defensive staff has done a great job,” Osovet said. “I thought the production early on wasn’t where it needed to be, but they have stepped it up over the past four weeks. If you watched us play from Week 1 to now, the progression has been consistent.”
The improvement is the product of a relentless turnover circuit in practice that is designed to make playing the ball in the air and punching it out of the hands of ball carriers second nature.
“In practice, we’re constantly working drills to cap routes and get hands on the ball,” Moats said. “We really just work a lot on getting turnovers, and that’s all we’ve been doing since we started preparing for William Blount.”
“It’s something that we preach, and all that hard work that we’re doing throughout the week is starting to pay dividends now,” Osovet added.
Heritage will need to continue terrorizing opposing offenses if it wants to make a run at a playoff berth. It will be especially necessary against No. 2 Knoxville West, which knocked off Alcoa, 29-26, on Thursday, at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Knoxville West is a really good team,” Moats said. “We just have to continue working our turnover drills and see if we can keep it up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.