The Tennessee women’s basketball team fell four points shy of pulling off an upset at No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday.
A key factor in its shortcomings was, once again, turnovers.
The Lady Vols allowed the Wildcats 28 points off their 21 turnovers en route to an 80-76 loss. They are averaging 17 turnovers — fifth most in the SEC — off of which opponents are scoring 14.4 points.
No. 23 Tennessee (11-3, 1-1) will aim to take better care of the ball today at Ole Miss (7-8, 0-2). Tipoff is at 8 p.m.
“They rely on turning you over,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said of Kentucky. “Some of those were definitely on Kentucky and their aggressive play. Some of them were on us just not making smart plays.”
Rennia Davis’ frustration with the Lady Vols’ turnovers was evident in their postgame press conference at Kentucky. Her team-high 27 points wasn’t enough to cancel out Kentucky’s points off turnovers.
With four turnovers against the Wildcats, she accepted some of the blame.
“I know for myself, personally, a lot of turnovers were unforced,” Davis said. “A couple of them they were trapping off the screen, so that kind of shook me a little bit. … Overall, we’ve just got to take better care of the ball.”
In turnovers per game among SEC teams, Tennessee trails Vanderbilt (19.7), Georgia (17.8), Auburn (17.8) and Ole Miss (17.2).
Arkansas averages the fewest turnovers with 11.1.
A freshman, point guard Jordan Horston averages the most turnovers (4.2) for the Lady Vols. She also leads the team in assists with 4.8 per game.
Turnovers aren’t a new struggle. The Lady Vols turned the ball over 15.9 times a game last season while allowing opponents an average of 15.8 points off those turnovers. Their 26 turnovers against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals resulted in a 83-68 loss.
In November, Tennessee tallied a season-high 28 turnovers in its 74-63 win at Notre Dame. It was a big feat given the Fighting Irish were coming off a 35-4 season in which they placed second in the NCAA Tournament.
The Lady Vols compensated for their turnovers in that game on the boards by outrebounding Notre Dame 55-28. Tennessee ranks No. 1 nationally in rebound margin (15.8).
That win doesn’t mean quite as much now that Notre Dame is 6-9. Kentucky served as a reminder that strong teams are going to make Tennessee’s turnovers count. The Lady Vols shot the ball nine times less than the Wildcats.
“We had several offensive fouls that turned into turnovers as well — that’s been an area that’s been a concern for us,” Harper said. “They just had more volume of shots than we did. It was because of our turnovers.”
Not every Lady Vol struggles on the ball-security front. Sophomore point guard Jazmine Massengill ranks ninth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio and No. 1 in the SEC at 2.19 to 1.
Massengill’s best game of the season came in Tennessee’s SEC-opening victory over Missouri in which she tallied 12 assists while turning the ball over once.
After that game, Tennessee redshirt-senior Lou Brown said many of Tennessee’s turnovers are the result of untimely passes to post players, such as 6-foot-6 freshman Tamari Key. With 4.6 boards and 8.5 points per game, Key is turning into a crucial inside presence.
“TK is a huge difference maker for us,” Brown said. “A lot of times, our turnovers come from missing the posts and stuff like that, so we just want to make sure we’re hitting her at the right times, and we keep making sure that her mindset knows she’s a huge difference maker for us.”
