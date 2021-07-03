Josh Seiler never envisioned being an elite pitcher.
The Maryville senior entered his debut season with the Rebels focused on being the best shortstop he could be — with the glove and as a leadoff hitter — while also acknowledging he may be asked to close out a game in relief here and there.
Injuries that limited the ballyhooed pitching duo of junior left-hander Daniel Hughes and sophomore left-hander Eli Hames to a combined 1 1/3 innings scrapped that plan. Seiler was not going to let a lack of arms derail a promising season, even though he admits pitching is not his passion.
“It was just realizing what I needed to do for the team to win and my competitive nature,” Seiler told The Daily Times. “We really needed a leader, and I had to try and fill that role. The main thing you get to do on the mound is set the tone of the game and, even if your team is not hitting, if you’re good on the mound, you’re in the game.
“That’s the way I looked at it, I was just trying to do whatever I could to win games, and we ended up having a pretty good season.”
Seiler made his first start against county rival and District 4-AAA foe Heritage on March 29, and an unlikely ace was born after he tossed a two-hit shutout that included nine strikeouts.
Nine days later, he limited Bearden to two runs on five hits while striking out seven over six innings. Seiler followed that with a complete game in which he gave up two unearned runs on two hits on a blustery day at Coulter Grove Intermediate School against William Blount on April 12.
The Daily Times’ Baseball Pitcher of the Year displayed that same dominance often, posting a 6-2 record with a 2.37 ERA while logging 52 strikeouts over 48 innings. He only allowed more than two earned runs in two of his 10 appearances.
“It really was not a great situation, but we threw him into the fire,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan said. “His athleticism allowed him to come out and compete right away, and that’s the one thing I can say about him: he’s a competitor on the mound and in the field.
“I don’t even like to think about what our season would have looked like if he hadn’t played for us.”
The command of the curveball is what allowed Seiler to blossom into Maryville’s best pitcher. He was able to throw it for strikes early in the count and get opposing hitters to chase it in the dirt with two strikes and balanced it with a fastball-changeup combination that helped offset the days when his breaking ball was not as reliable.
It was a reason why Diamond Baseball-Simcox Academy instructor and former Tennessee assistant coach Larry Simcox believed in Seiler’s pitching potential and reached out to Sullivan before the season — prior to a single season-altering injury.
A pair of relief appearances during the Gulf Shores Classic in Gulf Shores, Alabama provided all the proof Sullivan needed to text Seiler about starting the night before Maryville faced Heritage.
“Coach Simcox has been around a long time, so for him to just reach out and say, ‘Hey, he’s good on the mound,’ that gave me a lot of hope, but you never know until you see the guy,” Sullivan said. “When I got to see him throw in relief a couple of times, I was like, ‘Yeah, we have to get him starting.’
“It worked out really well for us.”
Sullivan often jokes about getting Seiler another year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the season before Seiler could even join the team because of basketball obligations.
The sixth-year coach wishes he could watch Seiler dominate hitters with the curveball next season or even lean into his competitiveness and grit through an outing where the feel for his best pitch is not there, but Sullivan believes Seiler’s impact will be felt even though he will be playing 183 miles away at Trevecca Nazarene University.
Hughes, Hames, sophomore Landon Dockery and freshman Cade Batchelor each return next year with the information they absorbed from watching Seiler, and the quartet should comprise one of the better pitching staffs in District 4-AAA.
“We always say that in high school, if you’re only good on the days that you feel great, you’re not very good,” Sullivan said. “You have to be good on your ‘C’ days. You have to show up and compete, and Josh was that way.
“If he wasn’t feeling it or wasn’t able to dial his curveball in right away, he competed the best he could. He gave me what he had, and I really think Cade Batchelor, Landon Dockery and other guys who pitch for us were able to feed off that.”
Seiler will take his own lessons away from it, too, proud of what he accomplished in his lone season as a Rebel, even if it was far from what he expected.
“I thought it was really good for me because it made me have to be prepared every day,” Seiler said. “It kind of felt like the team went as I went. If I wasn’t ready to play, we didn’t play good, and I enjoyed carrying that on my shoulders because it forced me to come with everything I had every day.”
