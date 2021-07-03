A collision in a preseason scrimmage against Heritage on the eve of the 2020 season did more than just sideline Alcoa baseball standout Thai Love for a year.
After a ball bounced into the infield grass between the pitcher’s mound and first base, Love rushed from second to cover and make a play at first before a Mountaineers’ baserunner collided with him at the bag.
Love was upended and his medial condyle on his left femur broke off in the process, later leading to multiple surgeries to place titanium pins in his knee. Suddenly, dreams of helping lead the Tornadoes program to new heights and continuing his baseball career beyond the prep ranks were in serious jeopardy.
“I had never been so depressed in my life,” Love told The Daily Times. “I thought I would never play baseball again or even be able to walk without a limp.”
While there were doubts about making a recovery that would allow him to again play at the elite level that brought personal and team success to Alcoa since his freshman season, Love pushed himself. So did his support cast.
Nearly a year later, he was cleared to play again.
“I had an incredible rehab team and family to push me and without them, none of this would be possible,” Love said. “Once I was cleared to play this season I worked relentlessly, pushing sleds at five in the morning to get back to where I was before my injury.”
Love came back from his injury with a banner senior season, slashing .426/.518/.722 with 11 doubles, four triples and five home runs to go along with 36 RBIs, 40 runs scored and 22 stolen bases. He led the Tornadoes to a District 4-AA championship this season and was also named the The Daily Times’ Baseball Player of the Year.
(Love’s) class won 84 games in three years,” Alcoa head coach Steve Dunn said. “He’s part of that and has helped our program reach that level of success. I’ve told our coaches, you can only win with good talent and he’s a talented young man that we have built around and work with these last three years.
“He’s a great baseball player and just a great human being. I like to see good kids get honored on and off the field and I find this honor demonstrates that good kids can win, too.”
But even as the successes of his final season piled up, doubts from the injury still lingered, and Love was prepared to put baseball in the rearview after high school and focus on other pursuits, such as becoming an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.
That changed with a phone call from Dunn to Lincoln Memorial University head coach Justin Haywood.
“(Love) had that devastating injury and he wasn’t even sure if he would come back from that,” Dunn said. “At the end of the year, he wasn’t even sure if he would play in college. He had offers and wasn’t going to play at the next level, but I put out a filler at LMU and told them this kid is good and he is worth your time.”
Haywood had been to a few Alcoa games scouting potential recruits during the 2021 season and had seen Love play before the two met in June.
Following a visit to LMU’s campus in Harrogate on June 6, the decision was easy for Love.
“My recruiting process with LMU was short and sweet,” Love said. “Originally, I had told coach Dunn that I didn’t want to play college ball. After my injury, I deleted my Twitter and stopped talking to college coaches. Coach Haywood came to a few of our games and I told coach Dunn jokingly that he should tell him to offer me ...
“We got to talking and I went for a visit and fell in love with everything about LMU and know it was where I needed to be.”
As it turns out, putting together a remarkable individual season after suffering through a devastating injury does a lot for one’s confidence. It also puts a lot in perspective.
Love’s recovery not only allowed him to play baseball again, it allowed him to realize he was good enough to keep playing. He felt he owed that opportunity to himself and those around him.
“Baseball has always been and always will be one of the most important things in my life,” Love said. “I couldn’t give up the opportunity to continue my career. My family had a big impact as well. Baseball has become a huge part of their life as well, and they are my everything so I would never forgive myself if I didn’t go play college ball.”
