KNOXVILLE — Ethan Payne lunged down the third-base line before retreating back to the bag as Jared Dickey’s line drive hung in the air and was corralled by Boston College left fielder Cameron Leary.
Payne compounded the mistake by deciding to tag up despite getting back to third late and was thrown out with ease to end the bottom of the ninth inning.
On a Tuesday night marred by miscues, the baserunning error was the most damning, turning what could have been No. 2 Tennessee’s 12th straight win into a 7-6 extra-inning loss inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“He’s antsy to score on a ground ball,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “I’m guesstimating, but on average you’re going to go on contact, so he’s in a big ‘ole hurry to go on the ground. Maybe an extra step or two towards home, recover towards third, and he never really had his feet under him.
“He needed to go right back to the base. Easy for me to say. I’m standing over in the dugout and got the whole thing in front of me, but that’s stuff you have to tell yourself before the pitch and then you got to do it.”
Payne from himself representing the winning run after sophomore second baseman Christian Moore led off the frame with an opposite-field home run to right to answer a go-ahead RBI single from Boston College pinch-hitter Parker Landwher in the top of the ninth.
Sophomore first baseman Blake Burke followed with a laser that caromed off Boston College first baseman Joe Vetrano. Burke rounded second and ran through a stop sign from third-base coach Josh Ehlander. The relay throw gunned Burke down at third, but the play was overturned after being reviewed, putting the winning run 90 feet away with no outs.
Boston College moved an outfielder into the infield and Tennessee senior third baseman Zane Denton grounded out to Vetrano. Dickey delivered the ball to the outfield the Vols (11-3) needed, but Payne’s feeble baserunning made it moot.
It was the latest occurrence of Tennessee running itself in an out in the early stages of the season and the second time it failed to make the correct read with a runner on third against Boston College.
Junior catcher Cal Stark dropped a squeeze bunt with one away in the eighth, but Cincinnati grad transfer Griffin Merritt opted not to go home. Junior shortstop Maui Ahuna grounded out to third on a hard liner in the next at-bat to strand the go-ahead run.
“I think you just have to have conviction with everything you do,” Moore said. “If it’s a read-type of ball, you make a decision or you don’t. There are certain times we have to be aggressive and certain times we don’t. … Bottom of the ninth, maybe a little more, maybe a little less, I don’t know. That’s not my decision, but it just depends on how the game goes.”
Moore was part of UT’s lone error in the field as a miscommunication between Merritt and him led to a pop fly turning into a double in the sixth. Two batters later, Leary delivered a RBI single.
Miscues have been a common thread in the Vols’ three losses, which have come against the toughest opponents on their schedule to date.
A dedication to cleaning it up in the field and on the basepaths is paramount as Tennessee enters its final non-conference weekend series against Morehead State before opening SEC play at Missouri on March 17-19.
"I think lessons learned are sometimes cast aside when you get results in the long run,” Vitello said. “For instance, they only had two outfielders when Jared (Dickey) hit that ball, and I say it jokingly because his at-bat was tremendous, but somehow he hits it right at the guy. Let's just say he hits 5 yards to the left. Everybody rips his jersey off and they are celebrating and those things we talk about in practice that are unacceptable tomorrow, I don't know how long they pay attention. I don't even know if we have to talk about it tomorrow because if I was a member of the team as a player, I would have trouble sleeping tonight because I would be replaying all of those in my head.”
“As a team, we just didn’t execute when we needed to,” Moore added. “I think it’ll pay dividends when time comes. I know fans are maybe worried right now, but it’s a marathon, not a sprint. I think we’ll be just fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.