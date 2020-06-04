Nick Roberts always believed that he would sign a National Letter of Intent in front of family and friends, he just thought it would be to further his baseball career.
Instead, the recent Alcoa graduate sat center stage inside the school’s Lyceum on Thursday and penned his signature on the dotted line to play basketball at Bryan College.
“After so many summers spent across the Southeast playing baseball from the age of 9 to 16, you never even thought basketball was an option,” Roberts told The Daily Times. “It was almost like a secondary sport for me, but over the years I just kept growing a love for it more and more and more.
“Eventually, I just realized that I would rather play basketball for four years rather than baseball.”
The gradual progression from the diamond to the hardwood was cemented during a senior campaign in which he averaged 14.8 points per game and rose to No. 3 on Alcoa’s all-time scoring list.
Roberts’ final ascent toward becoming one of the best in program history started months before the first opening tip of the season. He shed 15-20 pounds during the summer to become a more viable go-to option in first-year coach Ryan Collins’ faster-paced offense.
The work ethic continued throughout the season as he led the charge in establishing a culture that was the foundation for the Tornadoes winning the Region 2-AA championship. Roberts was named the MVP of the tournament, leading Alcoa in scoring in both the region semifinal against Carter (19 points) and region final versus Fulton (23).
“Culture boils down to an accumulation of behaviors,” Collins said. “There is nothing better than when your best player and one of your senior leaders encompasses everything you’re trying to instill on a day-to-day basis.
“Passion, ego, thankfulness, competitiveness, he really does check off all the intangibles alongside being a really good basketball player that impacts winning. I’m just extremely thankful that I stepped into a situation that included him.”
Roberts will attempt to have that same impact and success over the next four years at Bryan, which went 13-16 (12-12 Appalachian Athletic Conference) last season.
The Lions return eight of their nine leaders in minutes played from a season ago, but Bryan coach Don Rekoske believes Roberts can compete for minutes as a freshman because of skills the coaching staff thinks make him a perfect fit in their system as a stretch four.
Roberts shot 40.6% from behind the 3-point line last season, he can score off the dribble and he still possesses the mid-range and back-to-the-basket abilities he relied on in the earlier years of his high school career.
“I know he was a good player before I ever saw him based on what my assistant coaches were telling me, but once I did see him, there was no question in my mind that we wanted him,” Rekoske said. “As his career unfolds, he’s going to be a very good player for us.”
The only thing missing as Roberts lived out a moment he had dreamed about for years was one person: his grandfather, Clyde, who passed away from COVID-19 on April 3.
Bryan extended a scholarship offer to Roberts three days before his grandfather started experiencing symptoms, and not long after that, Roberts shared the news that he had decided where he would play collegiate ball.
“I know he would be sitting there right there in the front, and he probably would have already had (a Bryan) T-shirt and hat,” Roberts said. “I know God has plans for everybody, and I think it’s going to help me become a better man knowing that he is watching over me and giving me strength to push through tough times.”
A couple of years ago, Roberts believed those tough times may have come in the form of a slump at the plate, but a growing love for basketball and the constant growth he exhibited on the court changed that.
And the best has yet to come.
“I’m the most excited about seeing how much more I can develop,” Roberts said. “Because I played baseball for all those years, summers (in the gym) and AAU tournaments, I didn’t get to do that kind of stuff.
“I feel like I have so much untapped potential that I really think I can shine once I get there.”
