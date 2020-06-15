The King’s Academy has seen its girls basketball program go from mediocre to state championship contender in a matter of three years.
Jennifer Sullivan played an integral role in that transformation, but now the Lady Lions will have to reach the pinnacle of Division II-A without their best player after the junior guard announced via Twitter on Monday that she is transferring to Bearden.
“I have enjoyed being a student at King’s Academy since the fourth grade,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “I grew up playing basketball with most of the same players from very early on, and I wasn’t looking to transfer.
“However, personal circumstances have changed for my family and I, which opened the door for the opportunity to play for a public school high school in West Knoxville.”
Sullivan added that her parents have been in contact with TSSAA to determine that all the requirements have been met to be eligible to play in the 2020-21 season.
The King’s Academy coach Blake Derrick declined to comment when contacted by The Daily Times.
go bulldogs🐶 pic.twitter.com/ImYXyvRirT— Jennifer (Jenn) Sullivan (@Jennsullivan02) June 15, 2020
Sullivan has started for the Lady Lions since she was an eighth grader and became the first player in program history to score 1,000 career points as a freshman. She has since pushed her school record to more than 1,700 points.
Sullivan, a two-time TSWA All-State selection, is viewed as one of the top Class of 2022 prospects in the state and holds offers from Tennessee Tech, Murray State, Belmont, Chattanooga, Appalachian State, Furman, Wofford and Eastern Kentucky.
The Lady Lions went undefeated in district play during the 2019-20 regular season, won the program’s first Division II-A East Region championship and fell one victory short of a state championship, falling to Trinity Christian in the state title game at the BlueCross Basketball Championships at Lipscomb University. The successful campaign came after The King’s Academy finished below .500 in 2017-18 (13-17) and 2018-19 (15-19).
“The individual and team accolades that have been apart of my time at TKA have challenged me and will forever hold special memories for me,” Sullivan said. “To have shared district and regional titles, as well as our first run at state, with my TKA teammates was undeniably the highlight of my career so far.
“They are an amazing group that will continue to have success even as the program changes and brings up new players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.