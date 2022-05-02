Heritage’s players trotted excitedly across their own outfield grass just moments after their final run crossed the plate.
Nolan Cunningham had just prematurely ended the Mountaineers’ Senior Day bout against Halls, smacking a double that not only scored Dylan Varitek, Zander Melton and Luke Johnson, but also pushed Heritage to a large enough lead, 13-3, to enact the run-rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Mountaineers (18-12) had cause to celebrate.
“We’ve been swinging it well here lately,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “All three aspects of the game, hitting, pitching and fielding, we did them all well today and that’s what happens. You get a good win against a good team.
“We’re playing all of our seniors and give them a chance to show what they’ve got. (Evan) Cantrell pitched a heck of a game for us, threw strikes and let the defense work. So I was proud of him.”
There was plenty else for Bennett and his team to be proud of on a night when Heritage scored at least two runs in every inning. Six different Mountaineers tallied at least one RBI.
“Everyone performed well,” Johnson said. “Everyone did the things they needed to do. Played great defense. Obviously we hit the ball well. Scored 13 runs. We were plenty clean on the field. Evan (Cantrell), he threw a great game on the mound. Very limited mistakes, so I was proud of him for that.”
After Johnson set the tone with a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the first inning, Sean Galyon kept the momentum going during the second, batting in Tyler Adsit and Braden Cooper on a double.
Adsit scored Johnson on a triple before Cooper plated him with a single during the bottom of the third, and though the Red Devils (11-7) scored two runs on an RBI single and a fielder’s choice in the top of the fourth, Heritage’s rout wouldn’t be stopped.
The Mountaineers responded in the next half-inning as Varitek ran home on a pitch past the catcher, Cunningham batted in Johnson on a single and Adsit scored Cunningham with his own single.
After Halls scored a run on a Heritage throwing error, the Mountaineers shut the door in the bottom of the fifth. They took a 10-3 lead when Melton batted in Zach Hodge before Cunningham sealed the deal with his three-RBI double.
The Mountaineers will host Karns today at 6 p.m. for their final tune-up before the District 4-4A Tournament begins later this week. There may not be much tweaking needed, though, as Heritage showed Monday it can go far when it’s bats are alive and there’s success on the mound.
“I’m excited. I think we’re playing our best ball right now,” Bennett said. “Going into the tournament, you want to be playing your best ball before the tournament. We’re hot right now. Hopefully we can stay hot and make a run.”
“I have all the confidence,” Johnson added. “I have a feeling we have a little more than a week left (in the season). I feel like we’re going to go a little farther. I’m hoping that’s the case. We’ll see what happens when the tournament rolls around.
“We’ve got Karns and then William Blount on Friday and that’s the beginning of it, so we’re hoping to get wins there.”
