KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Tony Vitello is not sure how good the No. 16 Volunteers are offensively, but that is not an indictment on the way his club swings the bat.
Given how much the pandemic has affected college baseball — more upperclassmen returning because of the extra year of eligibility coinciding with a truncated MLB draft that led to less incoming freshmen going pro — there is more parity than ever and figuring just how good a team is is somewhat of an impossibility this early in the season.
“It takes a lot for me to tell a group that they can swing it or something to that effect, but we can do that,” Vitello said. “I didn’t look at any scores, but I heard some rumblings there were some mid-major wins, and then we go down to Georgia, and it wasn’t University of (Georgia) and it wasn’t the ACC school (Georgia Tech), it was Georgia Southern, and I’m not so sure they couldn’t fit right in with our conference this year with what they’ve got. I’m not just hyping them up or complimenting them, it’s all through college baseball.
“Where we fit in offensively is the main question, but they’ve shown me a lot.”
The Vols, who ranked first in the nation in runs scored before last season’s cancellation, put forth plenty of evidence that they can be an offensive juggernaut yet again in a 21-1 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Tennessee opened the scoring when sophomore outfielder Jordan Beck lined out to Arkansas-Pine Bluff third baseman Decla Irvin, who immediately dove for third base to double up Tennessee designated hitter Max Ferguson before firing an errant throw to first in a second attempt to turn a double play that allowed Ferguson to score and foreshadowed some shoddy defense from the Golden Lions.
There were also plenty of batted balls that Arkansas-Pine Bluff could do little to prevent.
Ferguson responded to a Humberto Maldonado solo home run with one of his own in the bottom of the third, and then Beck laced a RBI triple to right-center three batters later. Beck also hit a two-run double in the fourth that capped a five-run frame.
The 14th-round selection by the Boston Red Sox out of Hazel Green High School (Alabama) is slashing .313/.353/.938 with five extra-base hits through the first four games of the season.
“It’s been awe-inspiring,” Vitello said. “I’m not going to say he’s our best hitter, but the guys think he’s different. … He’s been gifted with a pretty physical body, but he’s put in the work in the cage, on the field and in the weight room to turn himself into what he is. Naturally, I think he’s just matured. It’s way different being a sophomore than it is a freshman, but through relentless work ethic he’s made himself into what he is, and I’m just glad he’s on our team.”
The Vols completed their offensive assault with an 11-run eighth that included nine hits, six of which went for extra bases. Sophomore infielder Cortland Lawson logged a double in his first career at-bat in the frame.
“We just wanted to get the next guy to the plate, and that’s the theme when you’re down three or four runs but, for tonight, there were some guys making their first college appearance and we just wanted to keep it rolling so guys kept getting repetitions,” Vitello said. “I think you saw some guys really relishing in the opportunity they had.”
The outburst overshadowed the Tennessee debut of redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Jason Rackers, who is a year and three days removed from Tommy John surgery. He pitched two innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two.
“The adrenaline was going kind of crazy, I’m not going to lie,” Rackers said. “My legs were shaking a little bit in the dugout waiting to run out on the field before the national anthem, but that’s something I’ve been dealing with for awhile and have learned to overcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.