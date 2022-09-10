The Maryville coaching staff took the moments after Tuesday’s practice emphasizing the determination it takes to win the Battle of Pistol Creek.
Exhibit A was the 2019 team that wore Alcoa down en route to a 17-3 victory that made amends for a 2018 defeat. The speech seemingly fell on deaf ears as the Rebels suffered a 27-14 loss — their largest margin of defeat in the rivalry since 2009 — to the Tornadoes on Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“This team might need that,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “I hate to say that, but there are some years where sometimes you can get your team’s attention is through a loss. We don’t ever want to lose, but this might make us a lot better. I hope it does.”
The loss snapped a streak of 39 consecutive regular-season wins for Maryville (3-1) dating back to its last Battle of Pistol Creek defeat.
The Rebels are hoping they can bounce back as well as they did four years ago. Maryville went on to win its last six regular season games in 2018 by an average margin of 34.3 points, scoring 42 points or more in five of those games.
“I’m confident we won’t let it linger,” Hunt said. “It’s going to sting this weekend, but like I told our guys, by Sunday we’re putting this behind us. You have to move on. If you don’t, then what are we doing? We didn’t work all summer just for one game. There are so many good teams on our schedule, and that can’t go unnoticed. Obviously, we play a 6A schedule, but we’re also playing Powell, Science Hill and Alcoa out of region.
“Every game we play, we have to get up for, and that’s hard to do. It’s hard to get a 17 year old up to play his best week after week, and we’ve been able to do that for a long time, but this week I didn’t. I failed at my job this week of getting our kids emotionally ready to play because we just weren’t.”
One other message throughout the week seemed poignant given the result. Bragging rights are nice, but they mean nothing once the playoffs start.
The Battle of Pistol Creek may have been Alcoa’s state championship, as stated by senior quarterback Zach Lunsford, but Maryville will ultimately be judged on whether it can end a two-year Class 6A BlueCross Bowl drought.
Maryville will need to make vast improvements in order to accomplish that feat. Its first opportunity to take steps forward comes against Region 2-6A foe Bearden at 7 p.m. Friday.
“You never want the loss, ever, but if you have to have the loss, you’re only choice is to make it a benefit,” Hunt said. “If you don’t, it’s just going to eat at you. That’s when one loss turns to two losses and three losses. We have a strong willpower at Maryville High School, and our program, despite this loss tonight to one of the best teams in the state, is going to be just fine.”
