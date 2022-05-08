OAK RIDGE — The tennis match for Bayler Cupp and John Macon may have cut into their families’ normal Mother’s Day activities, but the William Blount juniors made sure the inconvenience was short and relatively stress-free.
The Governors needed less than one hour and faced few threats while defeating Farragut’s Sean Van Tol and Benjamin Cho, 6-2, 6-0, to claim the District 4-4A doubles championship Sunday afternoon on the Jackson Square tennis courts in Oak Ridge.
“You need a lot of confidence in this game, and (Cupp and Macon) are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” William Blount coach Wendy Petty told The Daily Times. “When they are on it, they are both focused, right there, and playing great.”
The William Blount tandem suffered only minor hiccups midway through both sets.
In the first set, the Governors broke the opening service game of Van Tol and jumped ahead 3-0. The Farragut senior extracted small revenge with an alley shot to break Cupp’s first serve then held to draw the Admirals within 2-3.
Macon got William Blount back on track with an ace and two service winners for a 4-2 lead. After breaking sophomore Cho, Cupp closed out the set behind two net put-aways from Macon and his own strong approach shot fired past the Farragut twosome for the first set win.
The break to start the contest combined with Macon holding on a straight four-point service round gave the Governors an early confidence boost that never waned.
“Whenever you make your first serves, it’s usually pretty good for the rest of the match,” Macon said. “When I can make a good serve, and (Cupp) is right there to put it away, that’s a big one-two punch and you can’t really defend against that.”
The second set went even smoother, as the Governors were victorious on two single-point deuce games on the way to a 6-0 bagel.
After starting the new set by breaking Farragut, Macon trailed 15-40, but the Govs worked back to deuce then took the second game with a smash at the net from Cupp. The teams fought to another deuce but a net-play error kept Blount unscored on and two breaks up at 3-0.
Cupp held easily then another break led to Macon serving out for the win, which was accomplished with a bang on another ace to bring the gold back to Blount.
“Having a strong start was a big confidence booster,” Cupp said. “It frees you up a little bit, maybe you go for your shots a little bit more. You’re not as tense as when it’s 0-0 or when you are down and get a little tense. It was good momentum.”
The match was especially quick due heavily to the strong serves of both Macon and Cupp as well as the net prowess both exhibited, working hard overhead volleys in with well-timed and executed drop shots, allowing for very few long rallies.
“(Macon and Cupp) complement each other so well in every aspect,” Petty said. “A huge part of their doubles success has been their communication and balancing each other out. It’s a really good combo.”
The duo will have a busy upcoming week, competing next in Region 2-AA team play against Knoxville West at 4 p.m. Tuesday at William Blount high School. They will then return to individual doubles play at 4 p.m. Thursday in Knoxville’s Tyson Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.