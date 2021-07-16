KNOXVILLE — Bearden and Farragut are plenty familiar with Maryville given the two Knox County programs have faced the Rebels a combined nine times over the past four seasons.
However, their meetings with Maryville this season will hold some extra weight after the TSSAA classification alignment for the 2021-23 school years lumped all three teams in the same region for the first time since 2014.
“We like being in this region with (Maryville),” Farragut coach Eddie Courtney told The Daily Times at KFOA Media Day on Friday. “Hopefully we earn respect from them because I know we have respect for them.”
Maryville earned that admiration with its dominance since the turn of the millennium, winning 13 of its 17 state championships — the second-most in Tennessee behind rival Alcoa (19) — over the past 20 seasons. In each of the years the Rebels did not bring home a Gold Ball, they either lost in the state semifinals or finished runner-up.
That level of success is what every team is striving for — realistic or not — and the best way to build a program of that caliber is to learn from the one that already exists.
“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Bearden coach Morgan Shinlever said. “Maryville is a measuring stick, and it has been that way for a lot of teams in the area. I feel like you truly find out what kind of ball club you have when you play them just because of their consistency.
“They have obviously had a good run of athletes over the years, but how they go about their business with every kid in their program in terms of coaching them and developing them, that’s allow us to see what are the things that we need to do with our program to be able to compete at that level.”
Courtney agrees, which is why he has never hesitated to play Maryville, even when it comes to junior varsity and freshman games that the Rebels can sometimes have a problem scheduling.
“I think that has helped us as a program,” Courtney said. “… It helps the kids identify the little things you have to do to be a program like that. It builds from tradition, it builds from confidence and it builds from knowing you have to be competitive against everybody, not just thinking you have to get up this week and then you take the next week off. You have to be ready to step up every game you play.”
Farragut and Bearden both want to contend at the highest level the state has to offer, and that task now includes competing with Maryville for postseason seeding — the Rebels have won 20 consecutive region championships.
Both seem up for the challenge and are excited for the benefits that come with lining up with the Rebels each season.
“A lot of the times, kids get so focused on competing against their friends within the county and school system that they’re in that they forget about what goes on outside it,” Shinlever said. “We have goals and aspirations outside of Knox County. We want to be able to play at the highest levels of the state, and being able to line up against teams that are in quarterfinals, semis and finals every year is what you have to do to keep your kids focused on what they need to do.”
