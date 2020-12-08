Coach Scott West tried to encourage his Maryville girls after their 70-64 loss to Bearden on Tuesday.
He reminded them that losses happen every now and then, especially to good teams.
The Lady Rebels (6-1, 1-1 District 4-AAA) plan on treating their first loss of the season like any other defeat. They are going to watch film to identify areas of improvement and then get ready for their next game against county rival Heritage on Friday.
“We will get better,” West told The Daily Times. “It’s easy to get frustrated with a loss. … But we will get better. And as the season rolls along, we will get where we need to be.”
The Lady Rebels’ contest against Bearden (7-0, 2-0) didn’t have the feel of just another regular-season game. Both Maryville and the Lady Bulldogs have aspirations of winning a state title this season; they showed why inside Maryville’s gym on Tuesday.
Players on both squads buried clutch shots. They battled on every defensive possession and fought for every rebound. Every possession matters in such games, and West thought his players committed too many turnovers in the first quarter. Still, the Lady Rebels kept fighting. After trailing 27-15 early in the second quarter, Maryville rallied to take a 60-59 lead in the fourth quarter. Bearden responded by closing the game on a 11-4 run to remain unbeaten.
“I thought we showed a little character and resilience to fight back” West said. “I was proud of the effort. You’re disappointed with the loss, but we are just happy to be playing right now. … Bearden is really good; we are really good. We will see them again, maybe several more times.”
The Lady Rebels still trailed 55-48 with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. That’s when they made their run. Tatianna Cvitkovic (nine points) splashed a 3-pointer after forcing a steal to slice the deficit to 55-52. Denae Fritz (29 points) followed by scoring off an offensive rebound. She collected another offensive rebound and scored again to melt Bearden’s lead to 59-57. Gracie Midkiff (18 points) gave the Lady Rebels their first lead of the night when she buried a triple in the right corner with 3:32 remaining in the game. She drilled another triple to even the score at 63 with 2:20 to go.
The Lady Rebels had opportunities to win in the final two minutes, but failed to convert. After Jennifer Sullivan made a jumper to give Bearden a 65-63 lead with 1:21 remaining, Aaliyah Vananda (eight points) knifed through traffic, but couldn’t finish at the rim. Fritz’s potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the top of the key rimmed out and Zneyah McLaughlin scored a layup in transition to stretch the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 68-63 with 25 seconds to go.
“We definitely made too many mistakes,” Midkiff said. “I think we definitely had the effort, but just the errors hurt us. They are a really good basketball team, but I think the errors got to us toward the end and we need to stay composed in those kind of games. Next time, we will be ready.
“We will definitely soak in (this loss) tonight, but tomorrow we will wake up and get ready for Heritage.”
Both Josh Seiler and Jack Brown weren’t available against the Bulldogs because they were in COVID-19 protocol. Maryville missed both players. The short-handed Rebels didn’t wilt on Tuesday, but Bearden relied on a big fourth-quarter to cruise to a 68-47 victory to improve to 9-0 this season.
Charlie Rice led the Rebels with 16 points. Terrence Dorsey chipped in 13. The Rebels (4-4, 1-1) only trailed 8-7 in the first quarter, but Bearden closed the quarter with seven unanswered points. Isiah Bredwood (13 points) and Hayden Treadwell (14 points) made sure the Bulldogs remained in control the rest of the game.
“I thought our kids competed,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “I am proud of our team. … Like I said, (Bearden) is more talented than we are right now. They are more talented than we are right now. They are better than we are right now. But when you add (Seiler and Brown) we can compete with them. I am excited about tonight. I thought we got better. Although it was a 20-point loss, we did stuff and saw some things we need to.”
