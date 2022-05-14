KNOXVILLE — Nick Bradford had a brief message for every Maryville senior individually as they walked off of the pitch at Bearden High School on Saturday.
He then turned around and gave that same message to the remaining underclassmen on the sidelines.
Just minutes before, the No. 2-seed Rebels lost the District 4-AAA Championship match, 5-1, to No. 1 seed Bearden. The Bulldogs' postgame celebration at midfield was background noise as the Maryville coach lent some perspective to his players.
"What I (said to the players) in general was that District 4-AAA probably has one of the tougher paths to the state tournament," Braford told The Daily Times. "In our district tournament itself, being that it's our third game in seven days, having to play the quality opponents that you have to play, you really have to grind it out. We're thankful to get the chance to play again in the region semifinals, but going forward, this (loss) can't define everything. Bearden played fantastic.
"I know the guys were up for it, for a title, but Bearden was a really tough team to beat tonight."
It was Bearden (15-1-3) that handed Maryville (16-2-3) its lone regular season loss, a 3-1 decision at home on April 26, and both matches had similarities, especially the Bulldogs' ability to make an early statement.
Just 40 seconds into the first half in their second meeting, Jasper Clapp gave Bearden a 1-0 lead. The goal was a tone setter the rest of the opening period.
Bearden added two more goals before the intermission, both of which came from Lucas Nordin to help Bearden to a 3-0 halftime advantage.
The Bulldogs outshot the Rebels, 9-3 in the first half, maintaining control of the ball on their half of the field for a large portion of it.
"In both games you have (Bearden) getting an early goal. That made it feel similar," Bradford said. "Tonight, it was just incredibly disappointing with the way that we started. I think (Clapp) set the tone and they were able to impose themselves even more so with that goal in the first minute. We were a little shell-shocked from that moment in having to really manufacture everything that we wanted to get. You could tell with how (Maryville's) defense played.
"The idea at halftime was, you still have a full half left to play. You make the comeback, you don't make the comeback, it doesn't matter. You have to have pride in your team and yourself."
Bearden nearly started the second half the same way it began the first, but Nordin's shot after the kickoff just missed wide to keep the score at 3-0. His second opportunity did not miss, however, as he notched his third goal with 27 minutes, 58 seconds to go in regulation.
The Rebels gave themselves more opportunities in the second half with longer and more frequent possessions. It paid off with less than six minutes remaining as Seth Meade got out ahead of the Bearden defense with only goalkeeper Marcus Bishop to beat.
The two got tangled up as Meade fired off his shot but he gave the ball just enough momentum to roll into the net from 10 yards out to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 4-1.
"To be fair, (Bearden) drilled it right down our throat on the kickoff, but I think overall, I think there was some more resolve (in the second half)," Bradford said. "I could see individuals not quitting and it's not that anybody quit, it's more about playing a tough team and you've got to make sure you are sharp. Sometimes, the game just doesn't go your way."
Bradford emphasized in his meeting with each player that there is plenty left to play for in what has been a successful season for the Rebels and a loss to Bearden didn't diminish that.
Instead, Maryville will get another opportunity to keep its season alive in the Region 2-AAA semifinals Tuesday at West after a quick two-day turnaround.
"I would like us to get some rest and just understand the opportunity that still awaits," Bradford said. "Getting to cross over and play somebody that is unfamiliar is kind of nice because we just beat each other up all year long it feels like in our district.
"It's just going to be nice to go play West, a different opponent that's having a great year themselves. We're up for the challenge, for sure."
