McKenna Myers pulled up for a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the first quarter and scored to tie William Blount up with Bearden on Friday, the Lady Governors then went on a scoring drought that wasn’t answered until the second quarter.
In between, the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs scored 18 straight to go in front by 18 and No. 4 William Blount never recovered in 68-28 loss in the District 4-4A semifinals at Heritage’s Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
From where Lady Govs’ head coach Jason Kallenberg watched, it wasn’t poor shot selection that did in his team before it had a chance to try and hang with one of the best girl’s basketball teams in the state. In fact, William Blount took decent shots that just didn’t fall. Instead, it was the inability to slow down Bearden’s attack on the defensive end in the first half that spelled disaster early.
“I think it was one of those things where we had some clean looks, we had some good looks and they didn’t go down and (Bearden) was off to the races,” Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “I told the kids at halftime in the locker room that I felt like we just didn’t defend very well. I wasn’t really too frustrated with the shot selection. I thought we got some clean looks but defensively, I felt like that we kind of regressed back to where our offense is being dictated by our defense.”
That 18-0 run that spanned nearly a quarter and then some was eventually answered by Myers, who finished with nine points, at the six-minute, 17-second mark of the second quarter with a layup to make it 23-7. Chloe Russell added a 3-pointer a few possessions later, but the Lady Govs (15-12) could never quite find a rhythm.
Instead, the Lady Bulldogs (28-3) piled it on behind the performances of Emily Gonzalez, Jennifer Sullivan and Avery Treadwell. The three tallied double figures scoring with Gonzalez leading the way with 18.
Treadwell, as she has been all season and in the two regular season meetings between the two teams, was efficient in the paint, especially defensively. Her 6-foot-3 frame makes it hard for offenses to find success there, but the Lady Govs didn’t shy away from the challenge.
Kallenberg’s game plan was to try and attack the inside to open up shots on the perimeter and at times it worked. William Blount managed five 3-pointers from five different players on the night.
“Honestly, defensively we just tried to stick to our principles,” Kallenberg said. “Offensively, I told the kids, I was like, ‘I’m OK with shooting 3s as long as we are getting paint touches.’ We had to make (Bearden) collapse a little bit because they’re so long in their zone and they’re so good at it that you’ve got to make them collapse and try and make those looks a little bit cleaner.”
While the Lady Govs showed flashes at times, Kallenberg’s postgame message emphasized not carrying over their overall performance against Bearden into the rest of the postseason, which will include a district tournament consolation matchup with Heritage at 6 p.m. Monday to determine the seeding for the Region 2-4A Tournament.
“What I told them in the locker room after the game was that what I’m trying to get you guys to understand is the bigger picture of things,” Kallenberg said. “There were so many mismatches on the floor against us and (Bearden) and I know you’ve almost got to play perfect against them in our situation, but my point is, not every team is built like that.
“The habits we’re creating in this game, are those going to be the same habits that carry over to Monday? What I’m trying to get them to understand is that it’s not about that picture at that time, it’s the bigger picture as we continue to move forward.”
