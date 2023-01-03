In a game aptly described by coach David Baumann as “more of a wrestling match than a basketball game,” Alcoa had Bearden pinned and primed for its first loss of the season.
The Lady Bulldogs, though, escaped in the final 40 seconds, remaining undefeated with a gritty 34-33 win.
Alcoa (14-2) led 33-27 with just under a minute remaining, but when Bearden was forced to foul, the Lady Tornadoes missed three free-throw chances, including the front end of a one-and-one opportunity to allow Bearden a final push.
All-State 6-foot-3 post player Avery Treadwell countered the missed chances with two inside buckets, including one old-fashioned 3-point play, with the game-winner going in with 12 seconds remaining. A last-second 3-pointer failed and Bearden (17-0) kept its winning streak begun in early January of 2021 alive.
“In the last 30 seconds, I’ve got to do a better job of coaching them, getting them in better positions down the stretch,” Baumann said. “I should have gotten a time out as soon as (Treadwell) scored, maybe got us set up a little better, but I didn’t. So I told the girls, that’s on me down the stretch. (Bearden) pushed all the right buttons down the stretch, and we didn’t.”
Alcoa took and maintained an early lead forged by hot 3-point shooting from game-high scorer Karli Haworth. The senior guard hit all five of her 3-pointers in the first half, finishing with 17 total, but only two of those points, on free throws, came after the break.
In a game played with high defensive intensity throughout, Amelia and Ainsley Pfeiffer hustled hard inside to keep Treadwell scoreless in the first half. Alcoa led 11-6 after the first period and 20-15 at the break.
Bearden guard Natalya Hodge scored nine of her 15 points in the opening half to keep the Lady Bulldogs close. Treadwell scored all 11 of her points in the second half, including seven after Alcoa took a 26-23 lead into the final quarter.
Alcoa went scoreless the first six minutes of the fourth frame and briefly fell behind until Macie Ridge finally found the net on a long 3-pointer. That turned out to be the last field goal for the Lady Tornadoes. Four free throws briefly stretched their lead before the final misses and Treadwell’s resurgence in the paint led Bearden back.
“I was really proud of their fight,” Baumann said. “(Bearden is) the defending 4-A state champs and haven’t lost in over a year, so they know how to win, and they found a way. I just told them, ‘From this point forward, we don’t lose, we just learn. We need to learn from tonight and make sure we get better.”
“That was a February or March type of game,” Bearden coach Justin Underwood told The Daily Times. “Back and forth, it wasn’t pretty but very physical. Two good teams just fighting it out, and we just found a way there at the end.”
Alcoa travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday Jan. 6 to begin District 2-2A play.
Bearden 67, Alcoa boys 55: Bearden turned a close defensive game into a second-half shooting spree, coming away with a double-digit victory over Alcoa on Tuesday.
Alcoa (8-7) pulled ahead from a 21-19 halftime deficit with a 9-3 run to open the second half to briefly lead, but Bearden (11-5) finished the third quarter on an 11-1 run to enter the fourth.
The 42-35 Bulldog lead grew to the final 12-point gap behind balanced scoring, as three Bulldogs canned treys while post Tyson Pirtle scored six of his 13 total points inside to counter the 20 points Alcoa put up chasing Bearden.
Justin Nordin led all scorers with 17 points for the Bulldogs, including three treys, all coming after the break. Nordin was bested on the bombs by teammate King Hubbard, who scored all 12 of his points on treys in the final two quarters, as Bearden finished with 10 3-pointers from five different players versus four downtown shots from Alcoa.
“The difference in the game was when they made that run and went up seven,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “We kind of gave in to that adversity, and from that point, I think our body language dipped, our demeanor dipped, and that’s what’s disheartening for me. Instead of having one more punch in our arsenal, when they made that run and hit those shots, we were kind of down and out.”
Alcoa’s Jahvin Carter, who Collins said was averaging around 25 points per game, finished the game with 11 points, hitting one trey in the early minutes of the fourth quarter before finishing the game on the sideline.
“Bearden is well coached defensively. They doubled (Carter) and did a good job of making him see multiple bodies in the paint,” Collins said. “(Carter) is going to see that throughout the season.”
Eli Owens led the Tornadoes with 13 points coming from in the paint and Brady Haun finished with 11. Luke Cannon added eight points, all scored in the fourth quarter.
Bearden led 13-11 after one quarter and 21-19 at the half in a defensive struggle in which neither team went to the free-throw line.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead 42-35 with Nordin canning treys on the final two Bearden possessions of the third period.
Pirtle scored inside on the first two Bearden possessions of the fourth quarter. Alcoa got 3-point shots from Carter and Cannon, but suffered turnovers on two possessions between those shots, which Bearden converted into easy buckets to maintain the healthy lead.
Alcoa finished 5-of-9 on free throws, while Bearden went to the stripe just three times with one conversion.
“Toughness plays and 50-50 balls, I think (Bearden) won every one of them,” Collins said. “We didn’t come up with them. That's the difference between losing tonight and beating a good program.”
Alcoa travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman to begin District 2-2A play on Friday.
