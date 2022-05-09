FARRAGUT — Cade Batchelor hauled in a line drive off the bat of Bearden center fielder Luke Seagrist and flipped to Brody McMurray at second to double off Riley Mahan, seemingly taking all the wind out of the Bulldogs’ sails in the process.
Maryville coach Adam Sullivan knew better.
No. 6-seed Bearden bounced back immediately, setting Maryville down in order in the bottom of the sixth and then scoring three runs in the seventh. No. 3 Maryville showed some life in the bottom half with a one-out double, but its rally never gained any more steam, its season coming to an end with an 8-6 defeat Monday in the District 4-4A tournament at Farragut High School.
“I know in these tournament games, it comes down to the last pitch,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “You’re just trying to figure out what you have to do to get it done.”
Maryville (23-10-1) appeared to have it solved.
Senior catcher Riley Orr, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the final game of his career, laced a 3-2 offering from Isaiah Whited into the left-center gap for a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to tie it at 5.
Bearden threatened to pull back ahead in the fifth when Evan Goins hit a leadoff double off Cameron Gribble, but the junior left-hander registered a pair of strikeouts and induced a ground ball to escape the jam unscathed.
Senior first baseman Daniel Hughes promptly gave Maryville its first lead with a solo home run to left to lead off the bottom of the fifth, and Batchelor’s double play in the bottom half allowed the Rebels to go to the seventh with a one-run advantage.
It did not last long.
Brady Frederick doubled over the head of Maryville center fielder DJ Burks on the third pitch of the inning off Gribble. Burks came in to close it out, but his first pitch to Goins was also doubled off the center-field wall, allowing Frederick to score the tying run with ease.
The Rebels opted to intentionally walk Tennessee commit Brooks Wright, but Tripp Spencer singled to left to plate the go-ahead run. An RBI single by Conner Cloer two batters later gave the Bulldogs a two-run cushion.
“Bearden did a good job,” Sullivan said. “The top of their lineup is really good, and really their whole lineup is not bad at all. We knew coming in that it would be a tough game because they can hit, and when you get into these late tournament games and you’re running low on pitching, you expect that you’re going to have to hit because they’re going to have to hit.”
Maryville arrived at the ballpark hoping it could avenge its 11-inning loss to Bearden in the opening round of the tournament that sent it to the loser’s bracket.
The Rebels were three outs away from accomplishing that feat and advancing to play No. 5 Heritage, which will now face Bearden at 4:30 p.m. at Farragut High School, but instead they said their goodbyes on a grassy hill adjacent to the right-field line.
“I can’t say enough about my six seniors,” Sullivan said. “They were a really good group that bought in. I love them to death.”
Orr, Burks, Hughes, Justin Millsaps, Colin Stokes and Brady Powell all depart from a talented Maryville team that expected more in 2022, but that just gives those returning extra fuel for next season.
“I told them to remember this feeling and come back and want something even better,” Sullivan said. “We’ve won 48 games in the last two years. They’ve won a lot of games and have a lot of experience, and we’re going to have to come back and beat these same guys.
“The message is get ready to play. Get ready this summer and go get better and better and let’s come back and have something really special.”
