Jed West has a lengthy resume when it comes to his time at Heritage.
When it comes to sports, no achievement is more notable than being part of the 1999 football team that upset Maryville — the last Mountaineers squad to do so against the 17-time state champion.
“That was a highlight,” said West, a 2002 graduate. “I knew I wanted to be a teacher, I knew I wanted to be a coach. I didn’t ever really imagine it would be a reality that I would be the leader of Heritage High School.”
West has spent the better part of the last two decades working as a teacher, coach or assistant principal for Heritage schools. Now, he’s Heritage High’s new principal.
West’s ties to the school’s athletic programs run deep as a former football and baseball player for the Mountaineers. He said the lessons he learned through those endeavors helped him get to where he is today.
“I was blessed with having several great male role models not just in my house, but also with coaches that I was blessed with playing under there,” West said. “They all really instilled in me that it’s important to work hard at what you do and have a passion for it at the same time.”
One of those coaches West credits is Heritage’s athletic director and baseball coach, Robbie Bennett. Bennett was an assistant coach at the high school during West’s junior year before taking over as the head coach the following season.
Bennett remains in that position today.
“He was just a hard-nosed, good kid,” Bennett said. “As a player, he worked his tail off. His biggest thing is work ethic. He’s going to try to be as good as he can be.”
In football, West was a sophomore the year Heritage defeated Maryville, 26-21, during the regular season. The Danny Wilson-led Mountaineers made it to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade before their season came to an end in the first round at Dobyns-Bennett.
West said he played a minor role for the squad that year, usually just contributing on special teams. He took on a larger one as a junior as an inside linebacker and fullback.
“We started out on a great run — defense was really tough early,” West said. “Then we had a couple key injuries in the middle of the season that kind of hurt us.”
As a result, West’s roles shifted to outside linebacker and tight end. The Mountaineers narrowly missed returning to the playoffs with a loss to cross-county rival William Blount in their final game. They wouldn't advance to the postseason for another 16 years.
“It was a little bit of a letdown,” West said. “I feel like it was a much better team than our record (suggested). But injuries play a part in that sometimes.”
In baseball, Bennett began coaching West in little league when he was 11 at Eagleton. Ironically, it was West’s dad — also a coach at Eagleton — who Bennett said got him into coaching.
That set into motion Bennett’s long-standing career at Heritage, where he’ll be working with West in full-circle fashion.
“It’s not every day you get to work for one of your ex-players and a kid you’ve known for a long time,” Bennett said. “He’s just a hard worker. That’s something you can control and that’s why he is where he’s at.”
West played third base and catcher for Bennett. He was part of a talented squad his freshman and sophomore seasons, during which he competed alongside standouts such as Andy Howdeshell. After helping Heritage notch close to 20 wins in 2000, Howdeshell went on to play for ETSU before advancing to the pro level in some independent leagues.
Bennett said West was tough, and he always showed up for workouts despite only a handful of players doing so Bennett's first year at the helm. He recalled, on multiple occasions in games, watching West take a line drive to the chest before picking up the ball and throwing the player out.
“He studied the game and always wanted to get better,” Bennett said. “You can depend on him.”
West went on to play football (one season) and baseball (four seasons) at Maryville College before beginning his career as a social studies teacher at Heritage Middle School from 2006 to 2013.
He has been the assistant principal for career and technical education at Heritage High since 2016, and he will succeed Jake Jones as principal.
“It’s a dream come true,” West said. “It’s certainly an awesome position to be put in, and I’m excited about the next several years in that role.”
