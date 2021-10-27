Before last Friday, Alcoa hadn’t touched a football field to play a meaningful game in more than two weeks.
A bye week, coupled with Union County having to pull out of a Oct. 15 meeting due to COVID had Alcoa taking an unexpected hiatus.
At times, the Tornadoes looked like a team that hadn’t played in 20 days against Tyner Academy last week at Goddard Stadium, but they put up a result that made it seem like they had never left, routing the Rams 42-0.
“Part of it was (Tyner),” Rankin told The Daily Times. “They weren’t bad and they had some athletes. I don’t want to use the word rusty, but we hadn’t played in three weeks and we weren’t as sharp as we want to be when the game started. It certainly got better as the game went on and we expected that. It wasn’t sloppy, but it wasn’t as crisp as I wanted it to be. Like I said, it got better as we went on, but after we got going a little bit we played pretty well.”
Rankin hopes that crispness returns in the form of a faster start this Friday as Alcoa (8-1, 2-0 Region 2-3A) plays host to Austin-East to round out its regular season slate at 7 p.m.
Despite the Roadrunners (2-6, 2-2 Region 2-3A) struggles this season, they’re a team Rankin has seen give the Tornadoes fits in the past.
“(Austin-East) always has athletes,” Rankin said. “ They’ve got speed and stuff. They’ve struggled a little bit at times this year, but they’ve always got people that can make plays. It seems like they always get up for our game and they always play us pretty well, so we’ll see.”
As far as any adjustments to contain Austin-East’s speed, the approach remains the same as it does for every other game for the Alcoa defense.
For Rankin, that means sticking to basic fundamentals — an approach that hasn’t failed the Tornadoes vaunted defense yet.
“We’ll do what we do,” Rankin said. “It doesn’t really affect who we’re playing, exactly. You’ve got to take good angles and you have to be where you’re supposed to be. (Austin-East) always seems like they get excited about playing us and they usually challenge us pretty good, so we’re looking forward to it.”
There’s little chance Alcoa will be caught looking ahead to the start of next week’s playoff run and its pursuit of a seventh straight state championship, and while the game plan will be business as usual for the Tornadoes, a game like this the week before the postseason poses challenges.
“You want to stay healthy,” Rankin said. “There’s a little bit of luck in that. You hear people say all the time that you’ve got to be lucky and I think when they say that they’re talking about injuries. You’re not going to be lucky to win games but just to stay healthy and stay fresh. I think there is more of an art to it, especially since we’ve been fortunate to play 14-15 games. I think there is a lot to staying fresh both mentally and physically. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.
“That’s part of it and you know, when you’re fortunate to do it five or six times in a row like we’ve done it, that’s a lot of games in a short period of time. Hopefully we’ll stay fresh and stay healthy and we’ll win and advance. That’s all that matters.”
Before the Tornadoes shift their focus to a playoff run, however, they’re first zeroing in on the Roadrunners and ending the first “half” of their season on a high-and healthy-note.
“This is our last regular season game,” Rankin said. “We look at it as two seasons and we haven’t talked a whole lot about the playoffs, yet. We will as soon as Friday night is over with. We always look at it as a 10-game season and you basically start over and start another season. It’s a pretty good grind but hopefully we have the formula to do it.”
