KNOXVILLE — In moments of chaos, Bekah Duck hears silence.
“I definitely tune out what is going around me because obviously it can get really loud and that can really get to you if you let it get to you,” Duck told The Daily Times. “I just focus on the task at hand.”
Hardin Valley began hollering in the top of the seventh inning with the tying run at third and the go-ahead run on second with only one out, but Duck turned the calm inside her head to a lull in the opposing dugout.
The junior pitcher struck out both Kaitlyn Mann and Mackenzie Mansell to halt No. 6-seed Hardin Valley’s comeback bid and give No. 3 Maryville a 3-2 victory Wednesday at Hardin Valley Academy in the opening round of the District 4-4A Tournament.
“I wish she would have just done that before there were any runners on base,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski joked. “She’s a true competitor, and when that moment comes, she just digs deep and finds something extra.”
Maryville (9-17) will face No. 2 Heritage in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals at 8 p.m. today, but Hardin Valley (11-14) tried its best send the Lady Rebels to the brink of elimination instead.
Ayla Perry grounded out to Maryville junior second baseman Kristy McCord to start the seventh, and for a brief moment, it seemed as though Duck also retired Emma Kate Schneider by freezing her with a strike on a full count. Senior catcher Kennedy Oliver jumped out of her crouch in celebration, but the home plate umpire instead sent Schneider to first.
Natalie Nettles, representing the go-ahead run, doubled to left on Duck’s next offering.
Michalski held a meeting in the circle afterward to get a gauge for what pitch Duck felt most confident in, especially since her go-to curveball was faltering.
Duck used a heavy dose of riseballs against Mann after striking her out with that pitch during Mann’s first two at-bats.
“We thought we had the right pitch to go against her and get a strikeout because we had to have a strikeout,” Michalski said. “She just went with that.”
The seventh resembled most of Duck’s outing, a performance that was necessary given Maryville gave her three runs of support in the first and struggled to get anything going against Hardin Valley ace Gracie Gray afterward.
Hardin Valley’s lone runs came on a RBI triple from Jenna Hagee in the fourth that also included an error that allowed Hagee to score.
“When we got ahead 1-0, 2-0 (in the count, and were looking for fastballs, (Gray) would throw offspeed ” Michalski said. “Her offspeed stuff was so good tonight. The movement was good. It looked like a fastball coming out of the hand and she was able to locate it down. She was phenomenal.”
An RBI double from senior right fielder Allie Hemphill and a two-run home run by senior third baseman Ryleigh Maples proved to be enough because of Duck’s heroics.
The hope is those clutch pitches provide a spark that carries the Lady Rebels through the district tournament.
“It shows that we have the fight,” Duck said. “I think it will motivate us to continue working and know that we have to fight no matter what.”
