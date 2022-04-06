When Bekah Duck took the circle for Maryville in the bottom of the first inning, with William Blount already ahead by two runs, there was no doubt in the Lady Rebels’ dugout that she would get the job done.
The pitcher made good on the confidence of her peers, staying in that circle the rest of the game and holding down the fort as Maryville mounted its comeback effort.
Behind Duck’s dominant pitching, the Lady Rebels battled back from that early deficit, scoring four runs in the third inning to ultimately take the District 4-4A win over the county rival Lady Governors, 7-3.
“Just toughness,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “We constantly put (Duck) in those situations, and she rises to the occasion every time we put her in, and we’ve been putting her in as a relief pitcher probably seven games in a row. She’s always got runners on base, a lot of times we’re losing the game. She comes in and gets the job done.
“That’s tough to put a kid in like that in that situation over and over again, but who else would you go to? She gets it done. It’s awesome.”
Duck threw more than six innings, allowing just three hits, one run and two walks. She struck out seven batters.
“(The umpire) definitely had a tight strike zone, but Bekah coming in, she’s been doing a really good job coming in whenever we need her and getting the job done,” catcher Kennedy Oliver said.
Duck shifted the praise to her battery mate.
“I think Kennedy (Oliver) really helped me by doing a great job behind the plate,” Duck said.
The Lady Govs (3-8, 1-4 District 4-4A) went up by the two runs early when Olivia Kelly scored on an error by the Lady Rebels (8-5, 3-2) and Kaley Turner ran home on a wild pitch. When Michalski made the pitching change, swapping starter Isabel Allen with Duck, it seemed Maryville was in a dire situation already.
The Lady Rebels’ fortunes changed quickly, though, as Kristy McCord, Ali Richards and Emma Blankenship all tallied an RBI, while Oliver scored on a wild pitch, in the top of the third inning to give Maryville a 4-2 lead.
Erin Simerly batted in Savannah Classon on a single in the bottom of the inning, giving William Blount a run back, but an RBI double from Allie Hemphill and an RBI single from Blankenship, plus an RBI single from Ryleigh Maples in the bottom of the sixth, helped seal the door that Duck was keeping shut on the Lady Govs.
“Super hard place to come and play,” Michalski said. “There’s something about coming and playing in William Blount. That’s a good team. That’s a great road win. (I saw) just a lot of focus and toughness. I just told them, I think it’s just a great day of toughness for us.”
For William Blount, it was especially disappointing, as the Lady Govs struggled with the same issues they’ve faced all season.
“Just not making adjustments in the box. It’s the same ole’ story of our team,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “I just think that we were playing to not fail because we have struggled. We keep struggling. We’re not playing fearless. I really think that mentality matters. I think we had some miscues on defense for sure, that can keep that not seven (runs).
“I can go all the way around the diamond and call out somebody, but ultimately we have to out-hit teams, and we just aren’t. We’ve worked on it. We’ve practiced it until we’re blue in the face. At this point in time, I think it’s just got to be a mentality.”
Positives for William Blount, though, included the early energy it displayed, plus some strong pitching and the effort Simerly gave in battling in the box. Leatherwood hopes the positives she has seen from her team will finally start paying dividends.
“I’m hoping that these hard games, these battles that we have, they’re going to pay off in the long run and come tournament time, you’re going to hear us cheer like that against our opponents,” Leatherwood said. “Because I know that the tide is going to flip. It’s just a matter of when, and I believe that and I still believe in this team.”
