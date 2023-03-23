When Maryville ace Bekah Duck is pitching as advertised, the Lady Rebels remain in any game, no matter how cold their bats may have been. Such was the case Thursday night, and Maryville hopes it will keep it in many more games this season.
The junior left-hander Duck surrendered a run in the top of the first, but fired back with six shutout frames to finish the game, allowing the Lady Rebels’ three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to matter in a 3-1 win over district-opponent Bearden at John Sevier Elementary School.
After allowing four baserunners in the first, it took Bearden five innings to put four more runners on against Duck (W, 1-2). She earned her first win of the 2023 season by going seven strong innings, allowing five hits and a walk while punching out six. She lowered her season ERA under three (2.67) with the outing.
“I was real proud of that effort on defense,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “The pitching and catching and defense. If you can do any of those things, you’re in any game. You’re not guaranteed to win every game, but you’re in it. And that kept us in it long enough for us to finally break through.”
After striking out her first batter of the game, Duck allowed a bloop single and then walked the following batter. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, setting up Bearden’s Allie Seritt, who smacked an RBI single for the lead. Duck rolled a groundout to end the frame and was in a groove from there, the first of seven consecutive Lady Bulldog batters she retired.
Bearden put two runners on in both the fourth and sixth innings, but each time Duck worked out of the jam; in the fourth, she escaped trouble via a strikeout and weak flyout, and in the sixth, she induced an infield pop-out.
Since bursting on the scene for the Lady Rebels in last season’s district tournament, Duck has embraced her role as the No. 1 pitcher, not an easy job, but a needed one given Maryville’s aspirations for the year.
“She’s No. 1,” Michalski said. “She’s going to be pitching in a lot of big games. She wouldn’t say it — maybe she would — but she loves the spot. I feel like she really does. She loves being in that spot.”
With Duck in a groove, Maryville waited patiently for the bats to break out, which happened in the bottom of the sixth. Six straight Lady Rebels reached base before Bearden pitcher Lauren Spainhower recorded her first out. Ryleigh Maples drove in Maryville’s first run with a double to the right-center gap, and then with the bases loaded, Duck helped out her cause, drawing a walk to force in a run.
The Lady Rebels scored a third run off an error, which was all they got against Spainhower — she still went six solid innings, striking out four while allowing two earned runs — but it was all they needed on a night when Duck pitched like the ace Maryville needs her to be.
“I don’t think there was anything special from our offense at all,” Michalski said. “We’re struggling at the plate right now, and that’s OK. If you’re struggling at the plate early, it’s not the end of the world. If you were super hot early in the season, there’s only one way to go from there. And we’re struggling early, there’s only one way to go from there. I feel good about our chances down the road.”
Winners of four straight, including their first two District 4-4A games, the Lady Rebels will travel to face Powell on Friday before hosting Halls on Monday and resuming district play Tuesday against Heritage.
