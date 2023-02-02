Bekah Gardner almost went the entire season without knowing how close she was to the 1,000-point plateau.
Heritage assistant coach Karly Stache did approach the senior point guard with the total she needed to reach the milestone, but Gardner turned the information away, wanting to avoid a continuous countdown in her head.
The peace of mind lasted up until Wednesday when Heritage coach Rick Howard informed Gardner that she scored her 1,000th point a day earlier at Hardin Valley, only to later figure out there was a miscount that left her three points shy.
Gardner did not have to think about the achievement for long, hitting a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of Heritage’s 59-38 victory over Tellico Plains on Thursday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
She celebrated for a brief moment before being swarmed by her teammates, and then Howard presented her with a plaque recognizing the accomplishment.
“It was really exciting,” Gardner told The Daily Times. “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I got when I hit it, and not just that, but everybody coming out tonight (to watch us play).”
“That's an elite group (of 1,000-point scorers) we have over here,” Howard added. “I think we have over 20 1,000-point scorers, and for all the years that this school has been open, that's not bad.
"She was fired up today. I knew she was going to hit it, and I liked the way she did hit it. It was a great atmosphere for everybody, and I know all of her family is very happy. I've coached Olivia (Gardner's sister) and Bekah, so for eight years I've had their parents, and they've been nothing but supportive for us."
Gardener’s moment came on Senior Night, where Heritage (23-2) celebrated her career as well as those of Kinsi Carnes, Karley Christopher and Olivia Sanders.
Gardner tallied 9 points — all of which came on a trio of 3-pointers — 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Christopher finished with 6 points and a steal. Carnes totaled 2 points and 5 rebounds and Sanders registered 2 points and 3 rebounds.
“They are a very hard working group, and even the ones who don't start and play a lot of minutes, they were great leaders," Howard said. “I was glad to see Karley Christopher hit some shots because she's worked hard. She hurt her back, and that has hurt her in terms of playing, but she's really been fighting. Olivia Sanders, she's been around these kids and been no problem at all. She's going to be a fine young lady and will do really well."
Sophomores Carsyn Swaney and Chloe Heath each scored a game-high 11 points and junior Jay Coker added 10 and a team-high 6 rebounds.
The emotions of Gardner’s achievement and Senior Night scrambled Heritage a bit in the first half, but it regrouped during the intermission. The Lady Mountaineers opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run to break it open, allowing it to shift their focus to their District 4-4A bout at Farragut at 6 p.m. today.
“We got all of the emotions out of the way in the first half and came ready to play in the second half,” Gardner said. “It was Senior Night, but we realized it was another game that we had to put away so that we could come in focused tomorrow, and I think we will."
Heritage boys 68, Tellico Plains 27: Heritage needed a performance like the one it put on Thursday.
January proved to be brutal month for the Mountaineers as they lost seven of their eight games, and those defeats were by an average margin of 21.1 points.
Heritage started February on a much different note, jumping out to a sizable lead in the second quarter and piled on more from their in a rout of Tellico Plains.
"It was an emotional night because of Senior Night," Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. "I thought Grant (Campbell) played well on both ends of the floor and I thought Chase kind of looked to score more than he is used to. He hit some shots and got to the rim, and I was proud of the way he battled and competed because that was something I haven't really seen out of him all year."
The win served as a going-away present for Heritage's four seniors — Campbell, Ridings, Finn Lowans and Ty Keeble. Campbell tallied 13 points while Ridings and Lowans added 8 and 5 points, respectively.
"They've obviously had to play a lot of minutes, especially Grant and Chase," Flatford said. "We played through Grant a lot last year through the post. They've meant a lot to us in terms of leadership, playing hard every day and coming to practice and battling and being coachable. It has meant a lot."
Heritage (12-13) entered the second quarter with a 14-7 lead and proceeded to rattle off a 7-0 run to open the period. It grew its advantage even more before halftime as it limited Tellico Plains (5-16) to four points in the quarter to take a 33-11 lead into the intermission.
"That run was big because they were kind of teetering on being in the game," Flatford said. "That was encouraging to see because we've kind of had a habit this year of getting up and then, I won't say taking our foot off the gas, but kind of forgetting what we did to get there. Teams make adjustments and before you know it, they make a run, but tonight I thought we did a good job of not letting that happen."
Freshman guard Eli Williams recorded a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, to aid the senior's effort.
Heritage hopes to maintain its strong start to the month when it returns to District 4-4A action and faces Farragut on the road today. The Admirals handed the Mountaineers a 60-33 loss in their first meeting on Jan. 20.
"I think it gives us some confidence," Flatford said. "We obviously know we're going to have our work cut out for us, but we have to go over there with the mentality that we have nothing to lose. I really feel like Farragut, of all the teams that we've played this year, just really had their way with us here a couple of weeks ago.
"I just want to come out and compete and get after it. We just need to go out there and play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.