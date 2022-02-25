POWELL — It was fitting that Heritage’s Bekah Gardner ended the game with the ball.
As Powell’s last-chance 3-pointer missed the mark, Gardner snagged the rebound and dribbled out the remaining seconds, then slung the ball to the side and celebrated with her teammates.
Heritage beat Powell, 42-39, in the quarterfinals of the Region 2-4A tournament on Friday, and Gardner’s excitement was well-earned, as she paced the Lady Mountaineers down the stretch of the pivotal postseason road win.
Gardner tied with Kinsi Carnes, whom coach Rick Howard also cited as having a strong performance, for the team high with 12 points. All but two of Gardner’s points came in the second half, one in which she led Heritage (24-8) back from a halftime deficit.
“Resilience. I think (Gardner) struggled a little bit in the first half, then she came back, led the team really well and hit some big, big shots,” Howard said. “That last defensive stand, I thought we played it perfect.”
A strong defensive effort pushed the Lady Panthers ahead early, as they held Heritage to five points in a first quarter that ended with a 15-5 Powell advantage.
The Lady Mountaineers turned on the offense in the second quarter. Carnes battled inside for a layup to cut Powell’s lead to 15-14, during a run that eventually ended with Garner knotting the score at 19 with a pull-up jumper.
Powell scored the quarter’s final two points to take a 21-19 lead into half. Garner drained another jumper to give Heritage a 23-21 advantage with just under six minutes left in the third.
Garner’s streak didn’t end there, as she drained a 3-pointer soon after to extend Heritage’s lead to 26-21 and continued pressing, pacing the Lady Mountaineers’ aggressive attack. After Powell cut into the deficit, KJ Lasorsa hit a mid-range shot, making it a 31-28 game heading into the final quarter.
Though the Lady Panthers again tied the score, this time at 39, with just over one minute remaining, Gardner nailed another 3, putting the Lady Panthers in the do-or-die position they failed to make good on as the clock expired.
“It was a good team effort,” Howard said. “Mollee French had seven rebounds. We just played hard. It was a hard-fought game.”
Only four Lady Panthers scored, with Reagan Trumm accounting for most of the production. She scored 25 points.
Heritage will face Bearden at 6 p.m. Monday in the region semifinals.
“It’s just a nice feeling to win a regional game against a good opponent,” Howard said, “but the prize you get for that is you get to play probably the No. 1 team in the state Monday. But that’s what the tournament is all about. You go over there and try your best and maybe some great things will happen Monday.
“(Having played Bearden before) should (make) us not be intimidated. They’ve just got five great players, and they’re all going to play college ball. We’re just a blue-collar team. We’ve won 24 this season and I’m so proud of these kids, how hard they fought tonight.”
