It was time for Bekah Gardner to bounce back.
Entering Friday’s game, the senior hadn’t been performing as well as she knew she could. She was due for a standout showing, and she had it in Heritage’s 61-44 win over Seymour inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
Gardner drained six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, pacing the Lady Mountaineers (9-0) as they cruised past the Lady Eagles (4-5).
“I’ve been off a couple games,” Gardner told The Daily Times. “I’ve not been shooting how I’d like to. I was a little frustrated, but Jay Coker keeps me in the gym, doesn’t let me go home, even when I’m frustrated. We stay and shoot. It was all my teammates passing to me. They would see me open, and it was all their passes.”
“She has not been playing up to her standards,” Heritage coach Rick Howard added. “She’s said that to me. She’s been staying in after practice and shooting on the shoot-away every night. She’s been putting up a lot of shots, and that pays off. When you work hard, it pays off, and she had an outstanding game.
“She turned the game around. She lit it up and it gave us momentum. I thought she played one of her best games this year.”
Gardner kicked off the contest with a three and continued that trend, making five of her six 3s during the first half. Her long-range shooting helped put Seymour behind early, and the Lady Eagles’ own offense wasn’t able to keep pace, trailing 37-21 by halftime.
“It’s tough,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “Some of them we forced (Gardner) to take some difficult shots, and some of them, she was open. We struggled defensively tonight.”
The Lady Mountaineers outscored the Lady Eagles in every quarter except the fourth, and Howard was also proud of what he saw from other members of the team, including Carsyn Swaney (10 points), Jay Coker (8) and Kinsi Carnes (6).
Swaney was a force defensively, notching five steals, while she and her teammates facilitated a strong attack while on offense.
“I saw how well we play together and share the ball,” Howard said. “We had 10 assists. When you do that, you’re sharing the ball. This team doesn’t care who gets what. They want to win. They don’t care who scores 20 or who scores zero. They play well together.”
“I’ve never seen anything like (our team chemistry) except for last year with our team,” Gardner added. “We’re all close. Every single one of us hangs out. There’s no groups. The team chemistry is incredible. You can’t explain it unless you’re there.
“I have all the confidence in the world in our team, for sure. I think we can go all the way, no question about it.”
Kaylen Schultz led Seymour with 14 points, followed by Jaden Cummings with 11.
“We need (Schultz) from the wing position,” Hernandez said. “She’s capable. She has her moments when she gives you spurts like that. For her, it’s just about continuing to create the consistency, continuing to believe in herself. The same belief I have in her, I have for all the girls on my team.
“It’s very important that they all just come together and continue to push, and hopefully, we can right this wrong when we play them again in a couple of months.”
Heritage boys 68, Seymour 46: It’s not hard for Heritage coach Brad Flatford to list the ways Eli Williams helps his team.
From scoring to decision-making and more, the sophomore is a weapon on the floor for the Mountaineers, and he proved that again Friday. Williams scored a game-high 23 points, 18 of which came off of 3-pointers.
He tallied eight of those points during a first quarter in which the Mountaineers (7-3) scored 19 points while holding the Eagles (2-6) to just two.
“(Williams) has been real big,” Flatford told The Daily Times. “He’s a good shooter. He’s smart with the basketball, makes good decisions. We got off to a big start there in the first quarter, 19-2, and he was a part of it, hitting some shots.”
That first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game. Though Seymour saw much more offensive production later, scoring double-digit points in each of the next three periods, the opening stanza sealed its fate.
It was all by design for Heritage, as Flatford gave his team a specific command before taking the court.
“We encouraged our guys to come out and play with a lot of energy and emotion, and they did in the first quarter tonight, I felt like,” Flatford said. “The defense did do a very good job. We got several stops in a row to start the game.
“We were making some shots, and I think we were playing with a little more confidence, but the defense was good in the first part of the game. I think that was a big part of it.”
“They hit us in the mouth, and we didn’t really do a good job of reacting,” Seymour coach Mark Mobley added. “We kind of pouted a little bit, forced some shots, just snowballed on us. Obviously in the second half, they slowed down a little bit, and we kind of maintained where we needed to be. Second half was more of an even game, but we just dug a hole.”
Grant Campbell, who followed Williams with 11 points, provided arguably the highlight moment for Heritage with just six minutes remaining, as he slammed down an uncontested dunk to applause from the crowd.
The 6-foot-8 Campbell has always been one of the Mountaineers’ go-to targets, but he now benefits from depth around him in both the frontcourt and backcourt.
“I think teams just can’t key on our two bigs,” Flatford said. “They may try, with double-teams and things of that nature. We have guards on the perimeter that can make shots, so I think that’s a nice luxury to have.”
Still, Flatford would like to see more.
“We can obviously play better,” Flatford said. “Even tonight, in the second half, we can do some things, clean some things up, particularly on the offensive end. I thought overall, our effort and our execution was pretty good on the offensive end. We got in some foul trouble again tonight, but our young guys came in and gave us a big boost off the bench offensively, attacking the edge and making some shots.
“So I feel better about how we’re playing and our effort, but we can always play better and clean some things up.”
Josh Nevins led the Eagles with 13 points.
Mobley chalked the loss for his rebuilding Seymour team up to a simple problem: missed shots. It’s an area the Eagles will strive to improve in as they move forward under their first-year coach.
“It was just missing shots,” Mobley said. “They made theirs. We didn’t. Obviously, they’ve got some great shooters, great players … We’re not good enough to just show up and play basketball. We have to execute, we have to be disciplined, we have to block out. We didn’t do a good job at a lot of those details.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.