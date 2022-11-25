A late schedule change pushed the opening game for Heritage from afternoon to morning, and for more than three quarters the Lady Mountaineers played like a team not ready for action.
Trapping defense in the fourth quarter created turnovers and at the final buzzer, senior Bekah Gardner made one of the few Heritage inside shots to cap a comeback from double-digit deficits in a dramatic 48-47 win over Northview Academy in the first game of the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic on Friday.
Heritage (4-0) set up its final sequence with 11 seconds to play after Northview (3-1) took a 47-46 lead on a Kaitlyn Brown 3-point shot.
“We were trying to isolate it for Carsyn Swaney, but we couldn’t get the ball to her,” Gardner said. “It’s not at all the shot I’d want to take, but I had to get a shot up.”
The shot Gardner was forced into making was an off-balance left-handed hook put up as the point guard was swarmed when entering the lane. The ball was still in the air when the buzzer sounded, then swooshed through the net to give Heritage the last-second win.
“I’d like to take credit for drawing up that shot, but (Gardner) created that on her own,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told the Daily Times. “That’s what good players do.
“I told the girls that we were terrible all game then terrific the last 11 seconds, and that’s all that mattered.”
The game started well for Heritage with a quick Swaney 3-pointer and four early treys, but Northview trailed only 13-12 after the first round as Heritage missed six layups.
The Lady Cougars then got hot behind the shooting of game-high scorer Regan Brown (22 points) and took a 29-22 lead into halftime.
A nice baseline reverse layup from Jay Coker and another buzzer-beater, this from Swaney, helped Heritage cut the gap to 39-36 entering the final quarter.
A trapping defense led to three straight Northview turnovers to open the fourth. Treys from Swaney and Jaci Neubert tied the contest at 42-42 with 4:30 remaining. Heritage forced three more Northview turnovers down the final stretch.
Gardner hit another layup falling away for a brief Heritage lead before the Kaitlyn Brown 3-pointer gave Northview its final short-lived lead.
Swaney led Heritage scoring with 15 points. Gardner finished with 12 and Neubert added 11 points. Swaney and Neubert, both sophomores, each finished with three treys and Gardner added two.
Heritage shot 35% from outside the arc but just 25% inside. The Lady Mountaineers also missed some potentially crucial free throws, finishing 8-of-13 from the stripe including the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.
Rebounding was a positive to help erase the bad shooting Chloe Heath finished with 10 boards to go with 7 points and Coker added 9 caroms and 5 points. Overall, the Lady Mountaineers outrebounded Northview by a 35-15 margin.
“We missed about 20 layups and five three throws,” Howard said. “What changed the game was when we started pressing, Our defense stepped up and we out-rebounded them. When you do that, you can win games, especially if you hit your layups.”
Heritage faces Harriman at 10 a.m. in Saturday’s tournament action.
Still, Heritage had a chance to redeem itself on the final play of regulation as West Greene inbounded the ball in a tie game with nine seconds left on the clock. The Buffaloes got the basketball into the hands of their leading scorer Leyton Frye, but he passed to Conner Campbell in the corner.
Campbell faked a shot successfully and drove towards the goal, elevating just outside the paint and sinking the game-winning jumper as time expired to hand the Mountaineers a devastating loss.
“We knew the ball was going to be in (Frye’s) hands, but he actually gave it up,” Heritage head basketball coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. “The kid (Campbell) made two moves in a row – a shot fake, went by and hits the jumper two straight times. That’s how it was.
“We guarded and wanted to get the ball out of (Frye’s) hands, and we did. (Campbell) makes the move and finished two possessions in a row. It’s very frustrating.”
The last play of the game was the final blow in a miserable second half for the Mountaineers (2-2). Sporting a 16-point lead at halftime, Heritage quickly lost the energy it opened the game with.
After scoring 17 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second, the Mountaineers combined for 15 points total in the second half, leaving the door wide open for a West Greene (1-3) comeback.
Heritage turned the ball over on each of its first three possessions to start the third quarter, and then missed both free throws at the line on its fourth opportunity. West Greene capitalized with a score each time, quickly turning its sizable deficit into a manageable one.
“The lead goes from 16 to nine just like that, and it’s a ball game now,” Flatford said. “It’s one of the more frustrating losses I’ve had as a coach with that one. Felt like at the half, everything’s rolling pretty good, we’re moving the ball, and then we let them get back in the game. You can’t do that. You just can’t do that.”
West Greene’s duo of Frye (19 points) and forward Ethan Turner (16 points) fueled its second-half comeback. Frye made a pair of 3-pointers in the third as West Greene went on a 17-2 run over the first four minutes, and then Turner came alive for six points in the fourth, including a make at the charity stripe that tied the game for the first time since the opening frame.
Even while a 16-point lead slipped through its fingers, Heritage had opportunity after opportunity to win the game but failed to take advantage.
After Turner’s make at the line tied the game, Mountaineer forward Colby Smith – whose 15 points paced Heritage in the loss – made consecutive buckets to put Heritage ahead in the final two minutes. The lead did not last, and Campbell hit a jumper that tied the contest at 53 a piece in the final minute, setting up his game-winner on the next possession.
“We had chances to win the game and we didn’t capitalize on it,” Flatford said. “Whether it was not being efficient offensively or not getting defensive stops down the stretch, it’s very frustrating. We had chances to win, but we just didn’t do it. We didn’t capitalize.”
