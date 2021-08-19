GATLINBURG — Seymour's first win in 12 games came off the foot of Wesley Zamboni.
After his first two overtime PAT attempts were negated by penalties, the senior kicker nailed the third, capping off Seymour’s 14-13 season-opening win Friday at Gatlinburg-Pittman, the Eagles’ first victory after 11 consecutive losses.
“Our word all week has been ‘belief,’” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “We told them, ‘The talent is here. The game plan is there, guys. But if you don’t have that conviction in your heart when you line up every play that you’re going to come out here as a winner,’ we told them not to get on the bus.
“And through all the ups and downs … our kids never lost the sight of belief and they kept plugging and plugging and playing and playing. And, man, this feels good.”
For Zamboni, it all came down to mentality.
“I was just trying to stay calm, focus on my form,” Zamboni told The Daily Times. “If it’s extra points, I don’t have to kill it. Got moved back a little bit, (was) a little bit worried, but I knew I made it.”
Seymour's road to a long-awaited win was filled with tension.
Both offenses struggled early. Gatlinburg-Pittman intercepted a tipped pass from Seymour quarterback Eli Funck, but the Eagles’ Landon Beeler forced a turnover on downs with a sack on the Highlanders’ ensuing possession.
Shortly after a 37-yard completion from Funck to Ryan Lodari, Brendon Harris ran in a five-yard touchdown on the last play of the first quarter, pushing Seymour ahead, 7-0.
Kai Thompson intercepted a Gatlinburg-Pittman pass on the next drive, but a Seymour fumble at the Highlanders’ 9-yard line ended its ensuing possession.
Gatlinburg-Pittman tied the game late in the second quarter when Jacob Ferguson intercepted a Funck pass around midfield and ran it back for a score.
After the two teams traded punts in the third quarter, Gatlinburg-Pittman missed two field goal attempts in the fourth, including one with 36 seconds remaining in regulation. Seymour didn’t score on its next possession, forcing overtime.
During their first overtime possession, the Highlanders scored on a 9-yard pass from Brady Hammonds to Reese Cole, but the Eagles blocked the PAT, giving them a chance to win on their upcoming drive. They needed only two plays to get into the end zone, as Harris ran for four yards, then six and a touchdown.
With the win on the line, Zamboni’s first PAT attempt was blocked, but a penalty negated the play. A Seymour penalty on the second attempt pushed his third back a greater distance, but it ultimately didn’t matter, as the senior booted through the kick to give Seymour its first win since 2019.
“During the third quarter, I started thinking about (the possibility of a game-winning kick),” Zamboni said. “I was preparing myself mentally for it.”
As the PAT attempts kept being negated and re-tried, Branton never wavered from giving Zamboni a chance to win the game for Seymour.
“We’ve got to have faith in our kicker,” Branton said. “Zamboni’s a senior. Never fazed him. He just kept kicking.”
The Eagles were winless last season, but cited a new, improved team atmosphere during the summer.
That new atmosphere, and a new Seymour team, was easily apparent in its big road win to open the season.
“Last year was a learning experience,” Branton said. “It was a tough year for everybody with everything going on, not just with football but in life, the pandemic and stuff. But a lot of these kids were here last year and we talked about, in the first year they were here, we went 5-5 in a very tough 5A region. Last year, we didn’t do as well, obviously.
“So they saw the best of times, they saw the worst of times. And I told them, ‘Hey, guys, you know what it takes, both good and bad. Where are we going to be?’ And again, it goes back to our word of the week: belief.”
Seymour will host Cherokee on Aug. 27 in a game that has new meaning after the Eagles’ gutsy performance in the season opener.
“This is a huge, huge booster in confidence,” Branton said. “Gatlinburg-Pittman is a great football program, has been for many, many years, and is going to be a good football program this season. They’re going to win games in 3A, I guarantee.
“For our guys to come here with an in-county rivalry and play this type of game, being close, because last year we played some close games (and) we couldn’t get over the hump, we found a way to win because we just believed in everything that we were doing.”
