Maryville College senior linebacker Bo Hering did not need a reference when Ben Fox was named the 30th head coach in program history on Jan. 25.
Hering’s brother, Chris, played on the offensive line when Fox was the offensive coordinator at Huntingdon from 2012-16, and all the praise Bo Hering had heard about Fox was more than enough.
“I already had a little insight on him, but when I met him, (my initial impression) was that he’s a great guy,” Hering told The Daily Times. “He knows how to lead a team. He’s very organized. I couldn’t think anything more of him.”
As for the rest of the Scots, they got a crash course on Fox during a four-game 2021 spring season, one that has them feeling more comfortable with a new system than most programs normally would entering the first full season with a new coach.
And yet, it still feels fresh for Fox — despite the familiarity — as Maryville College prepares to open the season against No. 25 Berry at 6 p.m. today inside Valhalla Stadium in Rome, Georgia.
“I don’t really know how to take it because we did play games in the spring, but we were learning so much every day,” Fox said. “I think we have a good handle on where we’re at. I’m excited about our team. In some ways, it feels like Year 1, but we also know who’s coming back and who can play.
“The gift of perspective, the shortened season in the spring was really productive for me because it allowed me to get a real evaluation of our players against other teams and really see who goes out there and plays when the chips are down.”
What Fox gleaned from the four spring games and his first training camp is a defense that he believes can be “one of the best in the South region” and an offense that is starting to come into its own after starting from square one upon his hiring.
More important than that, however, is that everybody within the program seems to be on the same page. That may not translate to an upset over Berry to open the season, but it should put Maryville College in a position to contend for a USA South championship in a year when the league will be as competitive as ever because of the number of returning seniors.
“I think they all understand me really well,” Fox said. “They understand the culture we want to have here and the expectations. I tell them all the time that this is going to be the hardest small college program in the country. They need to accept that it is going to be very difficult because we’re not easy to play for. We will love them, and we’re not going to be demeaning, but it will be hard.
“I think they’ve embraced that, and I think it gives them an authentic edge. Our players that were here in the spring and are back understand exactly what that really looks like, and I think there is enough proof of concept from the spring that our senior leadership believes in what we’re doing and wants to work hard.”
