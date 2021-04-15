Bearden (5-0-1) kept the pressure on Maryville (6-2-2) for 80 minutes but the Rebels’ defense and goalkeeper Ben Ingleston were able to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard in a 0-0 tie.
“You know you have to be ready when Bearden comes in,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “Home or away, they’re a fantastic squad. The intensity that they bring game in, game out is unrivaled. We knew that and I think it was a good wake up call for us to see what we’re kind of made of and what it’s going to take to compete against some of the best teams in Tennessee.”
Bearden controlled the ball for the vast majority of the game and outshot Maryville, 17-6, to prove it.
Additionally, Bearden earned 12 corner kicks to just two for Maryville.
Despite the heavy Bearden possession, Maryville’s defense was able to limit great scoring opportunities for the Bulldogs, and when they did get shots through, Ingleston was there, saving nine shots.
“I have to give a lot of credit to our defense and goalkeeper Ben,” Bradford said. “He was able to make some fantastic saves when he needed to. We’re okay with them having that possession. At the same time, we have to be more efficient going forward.”
“They played perfect,” Ben Ingleston said of his defense. “I played perfect. That’s what happens. We stuck together and that’s what you have to do.”
Bearden had an excellent opportunity late in the first half when a cross from Lucas Nordin found Dylan Sims past the Maryville defense. Sims put a header and another shot on goal with Ingleston making a pair of impressive deflections.
Ingleston took some hard falls, both from Bearden contact and diving for saves. Despite getting up slow a few times, the sophomore goalkeeper appeared to get better throughout the game
“Bearden’s got some big bodies so when he (Ingleston) is putting himself in harm’s way and quite vulnerable he’s going to have to be resilient,” Bradford said. “As a sophomore and not being able to play freshman year, I couldn’t ask for more. He was able to compete through some tough moments.”
“I know my own ability,” Ingleston said. “I know what I can do. I’m just trying to be here for the team. I do my part, they do there’s we get results like this.”
Bearden had the majority of scoring opportunities but Maryville wasn’t without its own, with two coming early in the second half.
A give-and-go between Ulises Quinones and Seth Meade gave Quinones a great look in the box, but his shot missed wide right. Moments later, an offside call wiped a goal off the board in the 49th minute.
“It is frustrating,” Bradford said. “At the same time, our guys’ fitness levels are phenomenal. The work they put in in the preseason to be prepared for a game like tonight will only serve them well going forward.”
The last 15 minutes of the game didn’t see too many scoring opportunities, but both Maryville and Bearden got shot attempts on goal, with the Bearden shot being the last play of the match.
A scrappy match that saw five yellow cards — including three for trash talk or arguing with an official — stayed scrappy postgame when jawing between Ingleston and a Bearden striker escalated to a minor scuffle.
“We weren’t scared of them at all,” Ingleston said. “Energy in the locker room was different. No one said much, we were just ready. Ready to bring energy and that’s what we did. Obviously they didn’t like it, but we all got each other’s back. That’s why we’re such a strong team. That’s why we did that. We’re all going to fight for each other.”
“Maryville is a proud tradition as well and I’m fortunate to be able to inherit a bunch of guys that embrace that so we’re not shying away from there, or our own tradition,” Bradford said.
Maryville returns to action next week when it hosts Alcoa at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
