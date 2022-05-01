KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee baseball team has spent most of the season in cruise control, dispatching non-conference and SEC opponents with relative ease.
Missouri provided the most consistent competition throughout a weekend, and even then, it never felt as if the Vols were in danger of dropping the series.
No. 21 Auburn presented No. 1 Tennessee its first legitimate scare of the season, giving Knoxville a Super Regional-like vibe, but the Vols still notched another series victory after taking the rubber match, 5-3, on Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Tennessee (40-4, 19-2 SEC) won the opener, 17-4, after scoring a combined 15 runs in the seventh and eighth innings on Friday before suffering an 8-6 defeat Saturday.
“It’s pretty good for our guys to know that they’re not invincible because I think the way they act sometimes, people might think that, but it is just a confident group that likes to compete,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “Everyone needs to be reminded a bit that you can be humbled in this game really, really quick.
“It was phenomenal for our guys to experience that. In a weird way, we’re thankful for the situation.”
Tennessee redshirt junior reliever Ben Joyce and junior right fielder Jordan Beck made the situation one worth celebrating with a dominant pitching performance and a herculean swing, respectively.
Joyce relieved freshman right-hander Drew Beam after the latter surrendered a game-tying RBI single to Auburn right fielder Bobby Peirce and proceeded to induce a double play and a grounder to short on three pitches to get out of the sixth inning.
The right-hander maintained that brilliance in the highest leverage situation of his Tennessee career, allowing one hit over four shutout innings while striking out six.
He threw 33 fastballs, 28 of which registered at 103 miles per hour or faster. Joyce’s fastest pitch was clocked at 105.5 miles per hour, according to YakkerTrack, which would have been the second-fastest pitch in Major League history.
“There is no question he (earned more high-leverage situations),” Vitello said. “He made me look like a dummy. There was a chance he could have pitched last night, and you could argue we should have used him. I know he wanted to be in the game. He’s a good kid who would never say anything disrespectful to the coaches, but you could see he kind of had a little bit of emotion boiling up because he wanted to be out there.
“That is the right way to handle it. It was kind of like how our guys showed up to the park today. It’s an emotional series, and obviously Game 3 decides who wins. You have to have passion and emotion, but you have to control it, and that guy, whatever all the levels are on all the things I just said, he had them all turned up all the way but had them all under control.”
Joyce earned his second win of the season after Beck crushed a towering two-run home run to left in the bottom of the eighth, chasing Auburn starter Joseph Gonzalez from the mound in the process.
Beck fell behind 0-2 before fouling a pitch off and then taking two balls before sending the sixth pitch of the at-bat for a ride.
“I kind of set that up off the previous at-bat,” Beck said. “They fed me all breaking balls (in my last at-bat), so I was like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to commit to one pitch here.’
“I swung through one and I was not going to swing through another one. I just had to focus and keep my head on it, and I did on the last one.”
Tennessee reached 40 wins in 44 games, tying the 2000 South Carolina team as the fastest SEC team to reach that mark since the league’s 1992 expansion.
The Vols can also clinch the SEC East with a sweep of Kentucky next weekend, which would make UT’s final two series against Georgia (May 12-14) and Mississippi State (May 19-21) incapable of mimicking a postseason atmosphere.
It may not matter.
Tennessee showed against Auburn it is ready for when the games matter most.
“Coach (Vitello) says it all the time: you have to have every type of win you can get because it just adds to the rolodex,” Beck said. “It’s good for us to be behind. Honestly, it’s good for us to lose just to have that feeling again because sometimes your biggest lessons are from losses. I think this weekend helped us out a lot.”
